CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and the Beavers’ defense turned in another strong performance in a 38-10 victory Saturday night over California. Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO