Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WTOP
Michigan State holds on for 27-21 victory over Rutgers
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a 27-21 victory Saturday over Rutgers and keep the Spartans’ bowl hopes alive. After dropping four straight games, the Spartans (5-5,...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker addresses Michigan State's hot start to November
Mel Tucker is keeping Michigan State’s postseason bowl hypes alive after a 27-21 home win over Rutgers in Week 11. After starting the season 2-0, Michigan State lost 4 consecutive games to enter November with an overall record of 3-5. After the game, coach Tucker talked about his team’s...
Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM
DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime. The former basketball prodigy and his new teammates came up just short in the end. Hunter Dickinson had 31 points, Terrance Williams scored 18 and Jaelin Llewellyn added 12 points to lift the Wolverines to an 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
MLive.com
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from regional championship playoff games
Lumen Christi hosts Lawton for regional football championship. Lumen Christi players celebrate a touchdown during the MHSAA Division 7 regional championship football game at Lumen Christi High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lumen Christi won the game over Lawton, 7-6.Get Photo. 4 / 56. South Christian vs Whitehall. 5...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
awesomemitten.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
wkar.org
Incumbents fare well in two Mid-Michigan school board races
Incumbents fared well in two high-profile mid-Michigan school board races on Tuesday. In Lansing, Caitlin Cavanagh won re-election to the board. So did Missy Lilje, who will serve out a partial term. Cavanagh is an associate professor in the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice whose work includes adolescent...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
