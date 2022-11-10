Read full article on original website
Related
Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers
Indonesia's president is vowing not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday.
Japan and South Korea reaffirm efforts to resolve wartime labour disputes
SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said that he and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have reaffirmed that their countries will work towards a swift resolution of the wartime labour issue.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was "elected entirely virtually, with both candidates...
Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government and pledged that he would seek national consensus after an election in which Jewish far-rightists surged, drawing concern at home and abroad.
Comments / 0