Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State holds on for 27-21 victory over Rutgers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a 27-21 victory Saturday over Rutgers and keep the Spartans’ bowl hopes alive. After dropping four straight games, the Spartans (5-5,...
EAST LANSING, MI

