Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Flu season concerns in Mississippi and Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The flu season is in full swing, along with COVID-19 still being very active in both in Mississippi and Alabama. Medical professionals in both states want to remind the public to do what they can to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated, washing your hands, and covering your cough.
WTOK-TV
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
WTOK-TV
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
WTOK-TV
Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is expected to be available to Mississippians in a matter of months now. Three veterans we spoke with believe in the positive impact enough so that they’re investing in the industry. We spoke with Dr. Fred Kency. “I served four years in the...
WTOK-TV
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools. The...
WTOK-TV
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
WTOK-TV
MHSAA announces 2022 Mr. Football award winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced the 2022 Mr. Football award winners Thursday. One Mr. Football recipient was picked from each of the six classifications. The winners were selected by high school coaches and members of the media state-wide. The award winners are listed below:
WTOK-TV
Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
WTOK-TV
Gobbles, Cranberry get pardons from Gov. Kay Ivey
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy week for Alabama’s newly-reelected Gov. Kay Ivey. She was scraping an election off her plate Tuesday night and two turkeys off everyone else’s by Thursday morning. Ivey took part in the state’s 74th Annual Turkey Pardoning, hosted on the...
WTOK-TV
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Public school students seeking to graduate from high school in 2028 will have to complete one of several new requirements passed by the Alabama State Board of Education before receiving a diploma. “This step is not about any more requirements. It’s about measuring what matters,” said...
WTOK-TV
Alabama House speaker nominee lays out plan for next legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new leader is expected to take the reigns in Alabama’s House of Representatives in 2023. Rep. Nathanial Ledbetter is slated to replace retiring House Speaker Mac McCutcheon. Representing DeKalb County since 2014, Ledbetter is the House Republican caucus’ majority leader. Putting Alabama first...
Comments / 0