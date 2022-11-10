Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
hypebeast.com
NEW TENDENCY Unveils Rimowa “As Seen By” Installation at Kant Garagen
Contemporary design studio NEW TENDENCY just opened an exhibition in collaboration with Rimowa, taking place at the monumental Kant-Garagen — an iconic Bauhaus six-story parking lot in Charlottenburg, Berlin. Titled “As Seen By,” the traveling exhibition features familiar Rimowa luggage completely re-contextualized in NEW TENDENCY’s creative vision that amplifies...
hypebeast.com
FVCKRENDER Enters the World of Sculpture Through ‘FEEL//’ and ‘TOUCHED//’
Made in collaboration with Avant Arte. Frederic Duquette, aka FVCKRENDER is typically known for creating digital renderings of alien forms that animate through an unnerving set of loops. As a first for the Canadian artist, FVCKRENDER has entered the world of sculpture through two new editions titled FEEL// and TOUCHED//.
hypebeast.com
ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Unleashes FW22 “STUNNED” Collection
This past September, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB released its Fall 2022 collection that was filled with Y2K-inspired graphics. Now, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand has unveiled its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Titled “STUNNED,” the offering expands its playful cadence on its signature logo design. Outfitting...
hypebeast.com
Here Are the Must-Have Nike’s Dropping in The Bicester Collection's New Virtual Experience
As we move closer to the holiday season, The Bicester Collection taps back into the sneaker market to deliver sought-after Nike sneakers amongst other pairs in partnership with retailer The Edit LDN. With its luxury shopping destinations in UK-based Bicester Village and Las Rozas Village in Madrid, The Bicester Collection...
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP Surrenders to the Skull With mastermind JAPAN Collaboration
Mastermind JAPAN and Carhartt, both mainline and through Carhartt WIP, have a relationship that spans more than a decade. Hypebeast’s archives found a collaboration between the two in 2010, and plenty more year after year, and now the duo are back together for a seasonal eight-piece drop. Under Masaaki...
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's SS23 Pre-Collection Campaign Plays On Jonathan Anderson's Irreverence
What would fashion be without vanguards paving the way for absurdity, creativity and genius design discipline? For LOEWE, the luxury House that’s currently under the visionary helm of Jonathan Anderson, these factors are key to its success. Now, the brand explores such narratives in its Spring/Summer 2023 pre-collection campaign, once again shot by Jurgen Teller.
hypebeast.com
Alfie Kungu Brings a Kaleidoscopic Depiction of the Outdoors to New Collab with The North Face
In a new creative partnership, The North Face joins forces with visionary artist Alfie Kungu to design a 10-piece capsule collection inspired by the great outdoors. The exclusive offering specifically revamps items from the urban utility NSE line, created by the brand for the adventurers of tomorrow. Tapping into his...
hypebeast.com
Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt
Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
hypebeast.com
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
hypebeast.com
Louis De Guzman Set to Release ‘Moving Parts 001’
Part sculpture, incense holder and flower vase. Louis De Guzman is continuing on his new exploration into functional sculptures. Following a recent release back in August, the Chicago-based artist is set to unveil a new work entitled, Moving Parts 001. Part artwork, incense holder and flower vase, the multi-functional sculpture...
hypebeast.com
nendo Unveils New Logo Design for Tokyu Hands
Operating 63 stores domestically and abroad, Tokyu Hands is known as Japan’s best DIY department store that offers an extensive range of supplies catered for hobbyists of all calibers. The original bright green logo featured “CREATIVE LIFE STORE” above its name, with a hand pointing outwards on either end. The logo was designed by Yasuhiro Hamano, Tokyu Hand’s brand lifestyle producer, who wanted to convey the company’s philosophy of “creating lifestyles with one’s own hands.”
hypebeast.com
Jolie and Lusso Cloud Reach Comfort Nirvana with Collaborative Slide
The pursuit of comfort drives the footwear industry, but Jolie is on a mission to connect this idea with the shower space. Known for its innovative shower filter, Jolie is teaming up with Lusso Cloud on a collection of Pelli slides. Releasing today at 11:11AM ET on the brand’s website, the collaborative footwear is designed for post-shower moments and enhancing your daily state of flow.
hypebeast.com
Bode Wins Top CFDA Prize and Robert Pattinson Fronts Dior SS23 in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion industry celebrated milestones, with award ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and campaign releases alike. At the top of the week, Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode was named the 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year at this year’s CFDA awards, marking her second time earning the title. Robert Pattinson appeared dapper in.
hypebeast.com
Emerging French Label Davril Supply Is Exploring the Power of Workwear
Emerging French streetwear label Davril Supply has just unveiled a new collection of Blacksmith jackets. The emerging brand has garnered a strong following throughout its home of France with last-minute drops and innovative marketing tactics on its Instagram page. Recently, Davril Supply has released a collection of footwear — such as the Lavander Amaryllis — designed with low-cut silhouettes and unique, sketch-like branding on its gum soles.
hypebeast.com
Shine Bright In Stone Island's Iridescent ECONYL Nylon Gloves
After unveiling its U.K. subculture-inspired footwear collection and a special 40th-anniversary luminescent jacket, Stone Island is back with yet more techwear, this time around tackling the humble glove. However, in true Stoney form, these are not any ordinary gloves; these are the snappily-named 92077 NYLON METAL IN ECONYL® REGENERATED NYLON gloves.
hypebeast.com
Latest ‘Wednesday’ Teaser Previews Set and Costume Designs
With less than two weeks until Wednesday lands on Netflix, the hype and anticipation surrounding Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff continue to thrive. Not long after releasing the official opening sequence online, the showrunners dropped another promotional video for a preview and production insights on the show’s set and costume designs.
hypebeast.com
The Party Never Stops for CircoLoco
It’s past 1 A.M. on the Friday before Halloween, and partiers are still rolling up to the makeshift dance floor of a warehouse at Brooklyn’s Navy Yard. Of course, they’ll be raving well into the morning, and while the space was already packed, CircoLoco is known for joyously pushing the limits of venue capacity — as well as permissible decibel exposure.
hypebeast.com
G-SHOCK Celebrates Frogman 30th Anniversary With First Biomass Plastic Model
G-SHOCK is celebrating 30 years of its asymmetrical Frogman with a new limited edition model, its first using a more environmentally friendly biomass plastic. The GW-8230B is an ISO-standard compliant 200m water-resistant divers watch with a new Tough Solar panel designed specifically for the DW-8200 dial to update the 90s favorite with a 14-month solar-powered battery charge.
Comments / 0