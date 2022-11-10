ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes

Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
hypebeast.com

NEW TENDENCY Unveils Rimowa “As Seen By” Installation at Kant Garagen

Contemporary design studio NEW TENDENCY just opened an exhibition in collaboration with Rimowa, taking place at the monumental Kant-Garagen — an iconic Bauhaus six-story parking lot in Charlottenburg, Berlin. Titled “As Seen By,” the traveling exhibition features familiar Rimowa luggage completely re-contextualized in NEW TENDENCY’s creative vision that amplifies...
hypebeast.com

FVCKRENDER Enters the World of Sculpture Through ‘FEEL//’ and ‘TOUCHED//’

Made in collaboration with Avant Arte. Frederic Duquette, aka FVCKRENDER is typically known for creating digital renderings of alien forms that animate through an unnerving set of loops. As a first for the Canadian artist, FVCKRENDER has entered the world of sculpture through two new editions titled FEEL// and TOUCHED//.
hypebeast.com

ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Unleashes FW22 “STUNNED” Collection

This past September, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB released its Fall 2022 collection that was filled with Y2K-inspired graphics. Now, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand has unveiled its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Titled “STUNNED,” the offering expands its playful cadence on its signature logo design. Outfitting...
hypebeast.com

Carhartt WIP Surrenders to the Skull With mastermind JAPAN Collaboration

Mastermind JAPAN and Carhartt, both mainline and through Carhartt WIP, have a relationship that spans more than a decade. Hypebeast’s archives found a collaboration between the two in 2010, and plenty more year after year, and now the duo are back together for a seasonal eight-piece drop. Under Masaaki...
hypebeast.com

LOEWE's SS23 Pre-Collection Campaign Plays On Jonathan Anderson's Irreverence

What would fashion be without vanguards paving the way for absurdity, creativity and genius design discipline? For LOEWE, the luxury House that’s currently under the visionary helm of Jonathan Anderson, these factors are key to its success. Now, the brand explores such narratives in its Spring/Summer 2023 pre-collection campaign, once again shot by Jurgen Teller.
hypebeast.com

Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt

Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
hypebeast.com

Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks

Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
hypebeast.com

Louis De Guzman Set to Release ‘Moving Parts 001’

Part sculpture, incense holder and flower vase. Louis De Guzman is continuing on his new exploration into functional sculptures. Following a recent release back in August, the Chicago-based artist is set to unveil a new work entitled, Moving Parts 001. Part artwork, incense holder and flower vase, the multi-functional sculpture...
hypebeast.com

nendo Unveils New Logo Design for Tokyu Hands

Operating 63 stores domestically and abroad, Tokyu Hands is known as Japan’s best DIY department store that offers an extensive range of supplies catered for hobbyists of all calibers. The original bright green logo featured “CREATIVE LIFE STORE” above its name, with a hand pointing outwards on either end. The logo was designed by Yasuhiro Hamano, Tokyu Hand’s brand lifestyle producer, who wanted to convey the company’s philosophy of “creating lifestyles with one’s own hands.”
hypebeast.com

Jolie and Lusso Cloud Reach Comfort Nirvana with Collaborative Slide

The pursuit of comfort drives the footwear industry, but Jolie is on a mission to connect this idea with the shower space. Known for its innovative shower filter, Jolie is teaming up with Lusso Cloud on a collection of Pelli slides. Releasing today at 11:11AM ET on the brand’s website, the collaborative footwear is designed for post-shower moments and enhancing your daily state of flow.
hypebeast.com

Bode Wins Top CFDA Prize and Robert Pattinson Fronts Dior SS23 in This Week's Top Fashion News

This week, the fashion industry celebrated milestones, with award ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and campaign releases alike. At the top of the week, Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode was named the 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year at this year’s CFDA awards, marking her second time earning the title. Robert Pattinson appeared dapper in.
hypebeast.com

Emerging French Label Davril Supply Is Exploring the Power of Workwear

Emerging French streetwear label Davril Supply has just unveiled a new collection of Blacksmith jackets. The emerging brand has garnered a strong following throughout its home of France with last-minute drops and innovative marketing tactics on its Instagram page. Recently, Davril Supply has released a collection of footwear — such as the Lavander Amaryllis — designed with low-cut silhouettes and unique, sketch-like branding on its gum soles.
hypebeast.com

Shine Bright In Stone Island's Iridescent ECONYL Nylon Gloves

After unveiling its U.K. subculture-inspired footwear collection and a special 40th-anniversary luminescent jacket, Stone Island is back with yet more techwear, this time around tackling the humble glove. However, in true Stoney form, these are not any ordinary gloves; these are the snappily-named 92077 NYLON METAL IN ECONYL® REGENERATED NYLON gloves.
hypebeast.com

Latest ‘Wednesday’ Teaser Previews Set and Costume Designs

With less than two weeks until Wednesday lands on Netflix, the hype and anticipation surrounding Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff continue to thrive. Not long after releasing the official opening sequence online, the showrunners dropped another promotional video for a preview and production insights on the show’s set and costume designs.
hypebeast.com

The Party Never Stops for CircoLoco

It’s past 1 A.M. on the Friday before Halloween, and partiers are still rolling up to the makeshift dance floor of a warehouse at Brooklyn’s Navy Yard. Of course, they’ll be raving well into the morning, and while the space was already packed, CircoLoco is known for joyously pushing the limits of venue capacity — as well as permissible decibel exposure.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Celebrates Frogman 30th Anniversary With First Biomass Plastic Model

G-SHOCK is celebrating 30 years of its asymmetrical Frogman with a new limited edition model, its first using a more environmentally friendly biomass plastic. The GW-8230B is an ISO-standard compliant 200m water-resistant divers watch with a new Tough Solar panel designed specifically for the DW-8200 dial to update the 90s favorite with a 14-month solar-powered battery charge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy