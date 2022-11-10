Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Kraken host the Jets in Western Conference action
Winnipeg Jets (8-3-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-2, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -129, Jets +108; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets square off in Western Conference action. Seattle has a 3-4-1 record in home...
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing
Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1...
Porterville Recorder
Kings look to keep win streak going, visit the Flames
Los Angeles Kings (9-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the Calgary Flames. Calgary has a 2-2-0 record in Pacific Division play and a...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins play the Canucks after Bergeron's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (4-8-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (13-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -221, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks after Patrice Bergeron's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Bruins' 3-1...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado hosts St. Louis following Makar's 2-goal showing
St. Louis Blues (4-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-4-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Cale Makar's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Avalanche's 4-1 win. Colorado is 7-4-1 overall with a 3-0-1 record...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders play the Senators after Nelson's 2-goal performance
New York Islanders (9-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-8-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators after Brock Nelson's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime win. Ottawa is 4-4-0 in home games...
Porterville Recorder
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Porterville Recorder
Rangers look to end home losing streak in game against the Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes (6-7-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -319, Coyotes +251; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Arizona Coyotes looking to end a three-game home losing streak. New York is...
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 3, Vegas 2
Vegas110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 2 (Rosen, O'Reilly), 9:47. 2, Vegas, Smith 8 (Stephenson), 10:46 (sh). Second Period_3, Vegas, Kessel 3 (Cotter, Karlsson), 2:43. 4, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (Schenn), 16:06. 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 3 (Leivo, Mikkola), 16:46. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_St. Louis 4-19-5_28. Vegas 6-8-22_36.
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 3
Los Angeles220—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 4 (Kupari, Edler), 0:09. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 7 (Hronek, Perron), 4:09 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Fiala 5 (Kempe, Doughty), 13:21 (pp). Second Period_4, Los Angeles, Durzi 2 (Danault, Kaliyev), 6:23. 5, Los Angeles, Durzi 3 (Danault, Kaliyev), 13:41 (pp). Third Period_6, Detroit,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2
Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 6 (Zegras), 0:19. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Benoit, Terry), 11:13. 3, Chicago, Tinordi 1 (Domi, Kane), 13:55. Penalties_Regenda, ANA (Hooking), 19:49; Regenda, ANA (Misconduct), 19:49. Second Period_4, Chicago, Roos 1 (Domi, Kane), 4:04. Penalties_Katchouk, CHI (High Sticking), 14:00. Third Period_5, Chicago, Tinordi 2, 17:18....
