ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Russian rouble weakens on weaker oil

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPNQi_0j5ZxaAM00

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on weaker oil, with analysts expecting it to reverse the trend next week as a new domestic tax period starts.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble fell 0.3% against the dollar to 61.47 and lost 0.2% to trade at 61.50 versus the euro . Against the Chinese yuan, the Russian currency was down 0.14% at 7.25 .

The Russian rouble has been the world's best performing currency this year, as strict capital controls have pushed it higher despite Moscow being hit with unprecedented Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

The rouble continues to get support from the capital controls, which the central bank does not plan to further soften for now, according to the governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was 0.16% down at $92.50 a barrel, having traded above $97 at the start of this week.

Analysts expect the rouble to remain under pressure during the session amid weaker oil prices.

"Worsening situation on the energy markets and reduced foreign exchange offer from the exporting companies will contribute to the rouble's weakening," Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich said in a research note, adding that the currency would likely move in a 61.5-62.0 range versus the dollar.

Russian stock indexes were mixed, with the dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) losing 0.1% to 1,112.3. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.2% up at 2,173.2.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Newsweek

Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War

Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
BBC

Ukraine round-up: UK helps Ukraine in cyber war and Russian banker defies Putin

Water and electricity supplies in Kyiv have been restored, a day after they were disrupted by Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure sites across Ukraine. Scheduled blackouts will continue to manage power demand, the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said. He also announced that 1,000 heating points would be set up...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

U.S. oil companies slow down production

(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Markets Insider

Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe

Russian president Vladimir Putin — whose plans to directly sell natural gas to Europe have been rebuffed — is now enlisting Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent instead. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said his country will be working with Russia to create a "natural-gas...
Reuters

Reuters

643K+
Followers
363K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy