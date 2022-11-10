ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

AstraZeneca tops quarterly estimates buoyed by cancer drug sales

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTLG6_0j5ZxYLm00

Nov 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) on Thursday topped analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of its key cancer drugs, and raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

The London-listed drugmaker generated $10.98 billion total revenue for the three months ended Sep. 30 on a constant-currency basis, while core earnings came in at $1.67 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting profit of $1.52 cents per share on revenue of around $10.73 billion, based on Refinitiv data.

Sales of AstraZeneca's key cancer medicines — Tagrisso and Imfinzi — helped the company's revenue beat, with sales of its broader oncology portfolio rising 24%.

Tagrisso generated nearly $1.4 billion, Imfinzi brought in $737 million in the quarter. Cowen analysts had forecast their sales at about $1.35 billion and $725 million, respectively.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker now expects its full year adjusted profit per share to increase by a "high twenties to low thirties percentage". Previously, it had forecast a 2022 gain in the "mid-to-high twenties percentage".

Like Swiss peer Novartis (NOVN.S), AstraZeneca reports its results in dollars. Novartis in late October said strong U.S. currency was a drag on the value of its quarterly sales generated outside the United States.

AstraZeneca on Thursday said its anticipated 2022 revenue growth would be impacted by a currency headwind of a "mid single-digit percentage".

Core earnings per share for the year will also be negatively affected by "mid-to-high single-digit percentage," it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Options Action: A bet against AstraZeneca

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in the biotech space, including a bet against AstraZeneca ahead of earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Carter Worth, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
msn.com

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson slipped 2.99% to $169.25 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index rising 0.92% to 3,992.93 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.10% to 33,747.86. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.44 below its 52-week high ($186.69), which the company reached on April 25th.
NASDAQ

Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?

Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
CNBC

Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts

The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
The Associated Press

Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
The Verge

FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
UPI News

Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
WWD

Strength of U.S. Dollar Impacts Tapestry Earnings in First Quarter

Tapestry Inc., reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded plan, but the group still reduced its full-year projections “due entirely to an estimated headwind…resulting from the further strengthening of the U.S. dollar.” Before the market opened Thursday morning, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net income for the quarter ended Oct. 1 fell to $195 million, or 79 cents a share, from $227 million, or 80 cents a share, in the same period last year. Sales grew 2 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.48 in the prior year.More from WWDBackstage at Coach RTW Spring 2023Coach RTW Spring 2023All the...
Digital Music News

LiveOne Posts $23.5 Million In Q3 2022 Revenue, Forecasts $1 Billion Annual Income ‘Within a Five-Year Period’

In late October, LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) execs indicated that their company would post record revenue and membership growth for Q3 2022. Now, the Los Angeles-headquartered business has officially unveiled the financials, including all-time-high quarterly revenue of about $23.53 million. LiveOne, which was ordered to pay $9.8 million to SoundExchange about...
US News and World Report

Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
KTVZ

The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow

The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The United Kingdom is the only G7...
Reuters

Reuters

643K+
Followers
363K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy