UK's Domino's Pizza Q3 sales fall on lower demand

 3 days ago
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said sales across its stores in the UK and Ireland fell about 8% in the third quarter, hurt by fewer people ordering in and a lack of big-ticket sport event such as the Men's Euro football tournament.

However the company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N), reiterated its full-year core profit expectation of 125 million pounds to 135 million pounds ($142.3 million to $153.6 million) on Thursday, as sales picked up in the first six weeks of the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8787 pounds)

