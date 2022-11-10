ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss watchdog FINMA sees increased risks for financial sector

 3 days ago
ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swiss financial watchdog FINMA sees heightened danger for the sector given great uncertainty about interest rates and the economy, it said on Thursday.

In its annual risk monitor publication, it identified seven principal risks for the financial sector, including from interest rates, credit linked to mortgages and other loans, cyberattacks, combating money laundering, and increased impediments to cross-border market access.

Risk from widening of credit spreads was cited for the first time.

