NTT, Kioxia to invest in new Japan-backed logic semiconductor firm - TV Tokyo

 3 days ago
TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese firms including Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T) and Kioxia Holdings Corp have decided to invest in a new government-backed company that aims to mass-produce next-generation logic semiconductors, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.

Japan's government will set up a new research centre by the end of 2022 to develop sub 2-nanometer semiconductors, which will be led by a former Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T) president, TV Tokyo also said.

