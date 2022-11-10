ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile -Tasnim

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Iran has built a hypersonic ballistic missile, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander as saying, in remarks likely to heighten concerns about Iranian missile capabilities.

"This missile has a high speed and can manoeuvre in and out of the atmosphere. It will target the enemy's advanced anti-missile systems and is a big generational leap in the field of missiles," commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

However, there have been no reports of such a missile being tested by Iran and, while the Islamic Republic has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes, Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its weapons capabilities.

Concerns about Iran's ballistic missiles did however contribute to a U.S. decision in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump to pull out of the nuclear pact that Tehran signed with world powers on 2015.

Last week, Iran said it tested the Ghaem 100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which would be able to place satellites weighing 80 kg (180 pounds) in an orbit 500 km (300 miles) from the earth's surface, according to state media.

The United States has called such actions "destabilising" as it believes space launch vehicles could be used to transport a nuclear warhead.

Iran denies wanting to develop a nuclear weapon.

Bruce Petrie
2d ago

there was a story here yesterday saying that Iran condemned 10,000 protestors to death. I wonder how the world would react if they started executing these people. my guess is that there would be a lot of pearl clutching but not much else

Born2BFree
2d ago

And how are Iran's people doing while their leadership is wasting money making weapons to kill and destroy?

roger ashley
2d ago

I ran wants to remember we can turn their country into glass and I'm sure that will happen if they do anything to Israel!

