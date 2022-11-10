China warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities should take a more targeted approach to tackle COVID outbreaks and rectify any extra "layers" of measures, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, as cities reeled under tighter curbs as cases spread.

China is grappling with its highest tallies of coronavirus cases since April, raising questions about its zero-COVID policy that has frustrated the public and inflicted damage on the world's second-largest economy. New domestic cases rose to 8,824 on Wednesday, according to health authority data.

China has repeatedly said it would stick to the zero-COVID policy despite the growing outbreaks but pressure is growing on the central government to rein in over-zealous authorities in the provinces fearing blame for failing to contain the virus.

Thousands of government officials have been punished for various perceived failings in the nearly three years of the pandemic.

"All localities will further improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the least cost, and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development," Xinhua reported.

It cited improvements in the implementation of measures in some major cities such as Zhengzhou, in the central province of Henan.

When infections were found in certain buildings in Zhengzhou only the surrounding areas were being closed and the entire community was not being "controlled indiscriminately", Xinhua reported.

The economic costs of COVID in China, where the virus first emerged in December 2019, are being felt in most sectors.

Haima Automobile (000572.SZ) said logistics and personnel movements at its Zhengzhou base have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 since October.

This month, Apple supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn (2317.TW) was rocked by discontent over stringent COVID measures, with many workers fleeing the site.

In Guangzhou, a southern city of about 19 million where cases hit more than 2,000 for a third straight day on Thursday, officials have launched mass testing, for the time being resisting a city-wide lockdown. read more

But some residents suspect a lockdown like the one endured by the financial hub of Shanghai for months this year may be coming.

Mason Long, who works for a Guangzhou gaming company, said a full lockdown could happen, with most of the city's 11 districts already have under some form of new COVID restriction.

"Panyu district just announced that it's restricting travel in and out, so that's three districts to announce that," Long said.

"The rest of us in other districts are super worried this will be applied to the entire city and we'll be facing a Shanghai-style lockdown. I personally think it could."

Many people have already moved to other cities, or are planning to do so, he said.

MommySandoval
1d ago

what is the point of even telling us this stuff when China was not transparent in the beginning and then still not even letting us know like what the symptoms are for this particular new variant or that one. this foreign to covid people think they're still supposed to lose their sense of smell or taste or have a fever with covid and it could be anything it could be diarrhea or allergy symptoms you just never know until you get it and I know because I've had it three different times three different ways. I used to work at a public facing sector and now I work from home and got it from a family member in my own household so you just never know until you get it how you're going to get it

Hugh Jasol
1d ago

how has china's economy not completely collapsed with nearly 3 years of lockdowns?

People...be... like....
1d ago

yup the mass murderers didn't work the first time like they thought so they'll be releasing more poison

