Florida State

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, U.S. NHC says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hurricane Nicole has made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero beach, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The hurricane is about 15 miles (25 km) north-northwest of Fort Pierce Florida, and is carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Related
10NEWS

Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. At 10 p.m., a National Hurricane Center advisory said the center of the storm was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh). It was moving to the northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh). The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Dozens Of Buildings Remain Unsafe In Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Pounding waves and erosion have led to Florida officials to declare dozens of buildings unsafe. Somes homes have fallen into the ocean. At least five deaths have been linked to the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

MIAMI (AP) — Nicole hit Florida’s east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Two Dead From Electrocution as Tropical Storm Nicole Hits Florida

Two people were fatally electrocuted in central Florida Thursday morning when Tropical Storm Nicole downed a power line, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they found a man dead outside his car after making contact with a power line. A woman with him was also electrocuted and died after being transported to a hospital. They are the first reported deaths as Nicole, which made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, swept across the state’s southeast. “We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. “Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately.”Read it at Orlando Sentinel
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida

Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Videos show brutal winds, rains as Nicole lashes Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Multiple homestotally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood. BELOW: Multiple homes destroyed by Tropical Storm Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea BELOW: Videos show coastline damage in Daytona Beach Shores. BELOW: First light gives a look at a structure heavily damaged by Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores.
FLORIDA STATE
