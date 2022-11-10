Read full article on original website
Related
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
wdrb.com
Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
wnky.com
‘Tripledemic’ looming, health officials urge public to get flu shot
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you might want to think about doing so. “This is coming now, this is real, it’s bad. So it’s something we need to act on sooner rather than later,” said Norton Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Daniel Blatt.
WJCL
CDC: Georgia, South Carolina seeing 'very high' flu activity ahead of Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A newmap released by the CDC on Thursday shows both Georgia and South Carolina are experiencing "very high" flu activity. "In our adult practice, we're seeing a wide range of people getting the flu," said Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health Tim Connelly. "With the flu, we're seeing pretty bad muscle aches, body aches and people feel like they were hit by a bus."
Kentucky Faces Another Risk from Natural Disasters: Seasonal Depression
Kentuckians have been through a lot this year, and universities are seeing the effects on students' mental health.
Here is what Kentuckians should know about the Amoxicillin shortage
Your normal go-to prescriptions for these illnesses are in short supply, according to the Federal Drug Administration.
WTRF
DHHR confirms West Virginia’s first pediatric flu death this season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health has confirmed West Virginia’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no details of the death will be released including the child’s name, hometown,...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
Influenza hitting the South hard: Tennessee among states with highest flu activity levels
The latest flu report from the CDC shows exactly what doctors have been bracing for: Southeastern and South-Central states, including Tennessee, are seeing the highest levels of flu activity nationwide.
z93country.com
WC Students enlightened on snacks that could contain THC and CBD
Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Dodson, a former School Resource Officer (SRO) at Wayne County Schools, recently shared the unfortunate news that some snacks, drinks and other merchandise students might come in contact with, could contain some of the active ingredients in marijuana. They are known as edibles that are cannabis-based food products that may be hazardous to young people.
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
Flu, RSV and strep are forcing more Kentucky school districts to close
Just days into November, 25 districts have had to shut down in-person learning due to illness among students and staff.
WLWT 5
Be careful: With 50+ active fires across Kentucky, governor warns against outdoor burning
It's no secret that Kentucky has been abnormally dry lately. Nearly the entire state is facing drought conditions, and for a giant chunk of Kentucky, it's severe. (See the map here) That drought has led to some dangerous conditions for wildfires. When Gov. Andy Beshear spoke Thursday, he said there...
k12dive.com
Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states
School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid
If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
Did You See the Fireball in the Southern Indiana Sky Earlier This Week?
If you happened to be outside one night earlier this week, you may have seen a bright light streak across the sky over southern Indiana and western Kentucky, and thought, "What was that?" Of course, you were probably alone, so when you told people what you saw they probably thought you were losing your mind. But, rest assured, you are not. A bright light did quickly shoot across the sky Tuesday night that could be seen by anyone in southern Indiana or western Kentucky who happened to be looking up at the right time. So, what was it?
103GBF
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0