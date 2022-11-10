ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJCL

CDC: Georgia, South Carolina seeing 'very high' flu activity ahead of Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A newmap released by the CDC on Thursday shows both Georgia and South Carolina are experiencing "very high" flu activity. "In our adult practice, we're seeing a wide range of people getting the flu," said Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health Tim Connelly. "With the flu, we're seeing pretty bad muscle aches, body aches and people feel like they were hit by a bus."
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF

DHHR confirms West Virginia’s first pediatric flu death this season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health has confirmed West Virginia’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no details of the death will be released including the child’s name, hometown,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
z93country.com

WC Students enlightened on snacks that could contain THC and CBD

Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Dodson, a former School Resource Officer (SRO) at Wayne County Schools, recently shared the unfortunate news that some snacks, drinks and other merchandise students might come in contact with, could contain some of the active ingredients in marijuana. They are known as edibles that are cannabis-based food products that may be hazardous to young people.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
k12dive.com

Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states

School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
VIRGINIA STATE
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
103GBF

Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to snow, advise caution

PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Did You See the Fireball in the Southern Indiana Sky Earlier This Week?

If you happened to be outside one night earlier this week, you may have seen a bright light streak across the sky over southern Indiana and western Kentucky, and thought, "What was that?" Of course, you were probably alone, so when you told people what you saw they probably thought you were losing your mind. But, rest assured, you are not. A bright light did quickly shoot across the sky Tuesday night that could be seen by anyone in southern Indiana or western Kentucky who happened to be looking up at the right time. So, what was it?
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy