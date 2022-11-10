I love the idea of growing my own fruits and vegetables. I visit the farmers market almost every week to buy locally grown produce, and I live in sunny Southern California, where you can have an outdoor garden all year round. So when my wife and I moved into a house with a lawn (AstroTurf; we don’t have to water or mow), I excitedly bought a big metal frame for a raised-bed garden and filled it with dirt and seasonally appropriate fruits and veggies.

2 DAYS AGO