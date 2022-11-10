Earth-sun distance dramatically alters seasons in the equatorial Pacific in a 22,000-year cycle

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
Thrillist
A Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Takes Place Tonight & It's the Last One for 3 Years
Stargazers have a rare opportunity on the morning of November 8. A total lunar eclipse will be visible across four continents. It's the last chance we will have to catch a total lunar eclipse for three years. You may see a total lunar eclipse referred to as a blood moon...
‘One of the greatest damn mysteries of physics’: we studied distant suns in the most precise astronomical test of electromagnetism yet
There’s an awkward, irksome problem with our understanding of nature’s laws which physicists have been trying to explain for decades. It’s about electromagnetism, the law of how atoms and light interact, which explains everything from why you don’t fall through the floor to why the sky is blue. Our theory of electromagnetism is arguably the best physical theory humans have ever made – but it has no answer for why electromagnetism is as strong as it is. Only experiments can tell you electromagnetism’s strength, which is measured by a number called α (aka alpha, or the fine-structure constant). The American physicist...
Phys.org
What is a flash drought? An Earth scientist explains
Many people are familiar with flash floods—torrents that develop quickly after heavy rainfall. But there's also such a thing as a flash drought, and these sudden, extreme dry spells are becoming a big concern for farmers and water utilities. Flash droughts start and intensify quickly, over periods of weeks...
Phys.org
Magma floods erupt from deeper sources than earlier believed
An international group of geologists has demonstrated with computer simulation that huge magma eruptions can initiate deeper below the Earth's surface than previously believed. Such flood basalt eruptions have caused many global climate changes and great mass extinction events in the past. Large magma eruptions have produced great floods of...
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
Moon is ‘drifting away from Earth’ – and it’s going to change the length of a day
THE Moon is slowly moving away from Earth, a shock new study has revealed. It's currently shifting 3.8cm further from our planet each year - and has been doing for billions before that. Today, the Moon is 238,855 miles away, but it was once a lot closer. Some 2.45billion years...
CNET
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system
Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Is This the Skull of an Ancient Giant?
There have been many theories pointing out that we may have had giant ancestors in ancient times. The internet has been roaming with photos of such ancient skulls and bones, many discovered to have been altered. This is another photo that is mistaken to be believed that it is the skull of an ancient giant human that once roamed Earth.
The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist
Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
