Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 80 degrees. A cold front is currently moving across the Florida Peninsula. This feature is enhancing clouds today, perhaps a few light showers as well. Much of the rain will wrap up before 3pm near Orlando and the Northwest Counties, then closer to 7pm, the Space Coast begins drying up.
Disney announces developer for affordable housing development in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has chosen a developer for its new affordable and attainable housing development, which will be built on approximately 80-acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida just miles from the theme park resort. The development – which will be privately financed – will be...
'I'm really angry': Woman denied permit to help save beachside home before Hurricane Nicole
Beth and her husband moved to Florida from Wisconsin and dreamed of living on the beach. However, after back-to-back hurricanes -- Ian and Nicole -- she's a bit shaken. But, she will rebuild.
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
Florida students sue over campus fees charged during pandemic
A state appeals court must decide if the University of Florida owes students refunds for fees paid even though campus was shut down during the pandemic. Attorneys argue students across the state could be impacted.
