Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bakersfield Californian
St. Thomas , Minn. 23, Stetson 0
Stetson0000—0 St. Thomas , Minn.71060—23 RUSHING_Stetson, Ja. Leary 10-22, De. Brewer 7-22, Ka. Roberts 3-20, Ma. Skoloff 1-12, Br. Meitz 5-(minus 38). St. Thomas , Minn., Sh. Shipman 31-168, Ca. Sexauer 13-60, Ja. Miller 5-30, Jo. Komis 1-7, Ko. Gartner 1-6, Am. Powell 2-3. PASSING_Stetson, Br. Meitz 13-29-2-75,...
Bakersfield Californian
Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing
American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason's 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged 13.4...
Comments / 0