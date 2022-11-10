ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Election: Latest poll numbers in Los Angeles

After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass has taken the lead following the latest updated vote tally.The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count at 4:09 p.m. Friday -- with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso's 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.Hundreds of thousands of ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks. Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after the latest vote update in the race to be the county's next sheriff.Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office showed Luna with more than 58% of the vote -- a slight uptick -- and Villanueva with just under 42% -- a slight downturn.The updated count released Friday had Luna with 820,832 votes and Villanueva with 585,164.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule

Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Veterans Day events in Camarillo, Oxnard to honor those who serve

Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself. Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?

LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles

When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

A Week's Worth Of Wind During The Next Several Days

Get ready for a week's worth of wind. Strong winds out of the north will finish the weekend in Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor. Then, by mid week, moderate to strong northeast or Santa Ana winds will rake much of Ventura County. Those northeast winds could range between...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing

SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy