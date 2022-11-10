Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Lisa Rinna reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
Election: Latest poll numbers in Los Angeles
After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass has taken the lead following the latest updated vote tally.The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count at 4:09 p.m. Friday -- with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso's 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.Hundreds of thousands of ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks. Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after the latest vote update in the race to be the county's next sheriff.Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office showed Luna with more than 58% of the vote -- a slight uptick -- and Villanueva with just under 42% -- a slight downturn.The updated count released Friday had Luna with 820,832 votes and Villanueva with 585,164.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
Ventura County Reporter
Veterans Day events in Camarillo, Oxnard to honor those who serve
Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself. Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass takes lead over Rick Caruso in latest numbers
Though the race remains too close to call, Karen Bass took a lead over Rick Caruso in Friday's update to Los Angeles mayoral results.
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash Identified
The Simi Valley man killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning has been identified. Anthony Leos, 40, from Simi Valley was killed in the Soledad crash, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon ...
Ventura County Reporter
De Colores Festival: Celebrating art, culture and its local champions
Those who attend the 27th annual De Colores Art and Music Festival on Nov. 12 at the Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula will be embraced — in spirit — by two of Ventura County’s greatest champions of art, Latinx culture and social justice. One would be the...
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
kvta.com
A Week's Worth Of Wind During The Next Several Days
Get ready for a week's worth of wind. Strong winds out of the north will finish the weekend in Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor. Then, by mid week, moderate to strong northeast or Santa Ana winds will rake much of Ventura County. Those northeast winds could range between...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster
A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
kclu.org
Branching out: a unique festive exhibition opens in Ventura County with an All-American theme
Well, how's this for Christmas festivities with an American flavor. Over 60 Christmas trees decorated in themes to represent each US state and territory. "It's a really fun history lesson and beautifully decorated trees, " said Melissa Giller from the Ronald Reagan Library, where the exhibition starts on Friday. There’s...
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
theregistrysocal.com
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
