WPXI Pittsburgh

Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

MONTREAL — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime. Nick Suzuki...
