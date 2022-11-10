ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkcitynews.net

Ex-Yale coach imprisoned for 5 months in college admissions scandal

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Meredith, 54, who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal and helped investigators discover the...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards

Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
BOSTON, MA
The Jewish Press

Boston Mapping Project Protest Calls for an Intifada

The anti-Semitic Mapping Project, launched by BDS Boston, led a protest calling for Jewish National Fund-USA to be shot down and for a new intifada against Israel to be launched. The protest was held on Nov. 5 outside JNF-USA’s 2022 National Conference in Boston. The Mapping Project, which came...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
WILMINGTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past

BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

News Roundup: Election brings changes to the region, Cape swings blue

This week: Election election election! The Cape and Islands has a new district attorney, just the third one in the last 50 years. There’s a new sheriff in town for both Barnstable and Bristol counties. And who set an expensive boat adrift from Nantucket's Old North Wharf into the path of a ferry — and why? We’ve got some answers.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Mod Condo Overlooking Boston Harbor

With marina views from nearly every room, you'll feel like you're practically living on the water in this renovated unit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,700,000. Size: 1,334 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. Like hanging...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry News institutes a check for its approved commenters! #twitter

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News institutes a check for its approved commenters!. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News follows the lead of Twitter’s Chief Twit and...
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy