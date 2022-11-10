Read full article on original website
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
newyorkcitynews.net
Ex-Yale coach imprisoned for 5 months in college admissions scandal
BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Meredith, 54, who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal and helped investigators discover the...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
WCVB
Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity
BOSTON — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school. Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal. The proposal that Cardinal Sean...
The Jewish Press
Boston Mapping Project Protest Calls for an Intifada
The anti-Semitic Mapping Project, launched by BDS Boston, led a protest calling for Jewish National Fund-USA to be shot down and for a new intifada against Israel to be launched. The protest was held on Nov. 5 outside JNF-USA’s 2022 National Conference in Boston. The Mapping Project, which came...
You Will Always Get Your Steps In Living at This Unique Boston Condo
A housing unit in Boston is catching a lot of buzz online and not for the reasons you may think. Zillow Gone Wild recently shared the listing, and while the interior appears pretty simple and practical, the geometric, cascading exterior has a lot of people talking. Zillow Gone Wild is...
Western Mass. led on ‘millionaires tax,’ but less so for immigrant licenses
An alliance of the state’s largest cities, rural Western Massachusetts communities and some — though far from all — affluent Boston suburbs formed the backbone of a coalition that drove a new tax on high earners across the finish line on Election Day. At the same time,...
Wilmington Apple
Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association
WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
nbcboston.com
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
whdh.com
Parents, students protest proposed merger of school and church in Dorchester
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students who have been protesting a proposed merger of a church and school in Dorchester traveled to the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center in Braintree on Wednesday to make their voices heard. The protesters gathered in opposition to a proposal that would keep St....
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past
BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Election brings changes to the region, Cape swings blue
This week: Election election election! The Cape and Islands has a new district attorney, just the third one in the last 50 years. There’s a new sheriff in town for both Barnstable and Bristol counties. And who set an expensive boat adrift from Nantucket's Old North Wharf into the path of a ferry — and why? We’ve got some answers.
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
WCVB
Mass. General Hospital doctors describe 'bed crisis' amid 'unprecedented pediatric surge' of RSV
BOSTON — Pediatric intensive care units in Massachusetts are bursting at the seams as physicians face an unusually early and severe season of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, in addition to other circulating respiratory viruses. Dr. Brian Cummings, medical director of the department of pediatrics at Mass....
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Mod Condo Overlooking Boston Harbor
With marina views from nearly every room, you'll feel like you're practically living on the water in this renovated unit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,700,000. Size: 1,334 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. Like hanging...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News institutes a check for its approved commenters! #twitter
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News institutes a check for its approved commenters!. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News follows the lead of Twitter’s Chief Twit and...
