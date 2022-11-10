ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit plays New York, looks to break road losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Pistons (3-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons face New York.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game last season, 41.5 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 130-106 on Oct. 21. Immanuel Quickley scored 20 points points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

LeBron James: Kyrie Irving "should be playing" after apologizing for antisemitic film post

LeBron James said Thursday that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's recent apology and condemnation of an antisemitic film warrants him a return to the NBA hardwood. Why it matters: James is arguably the biggest star in the league and the most notable NBA player to support Irving's return to the NBA amid the controversy surrounding Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

George and the Clippers take on conference foe Houston

Los Angeles Clippers (7-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-11, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Rockets are 1-8 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 0-1...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Washington faces Memphis, aims for 4th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (9-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into a matchup with Memphis as winners of three straight games. The Wizards are 4-3 in home games. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Durant, Nets set for matchup with the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-10, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game. The Lakers are 2-5 on their home court. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

LeBron James tweets that Kyrie Irving 'should be playing,' calls Nets' return-to-play requirements 'excessive'

LeBron James tweeted on Thursday that he thinks Kyrie Irving should be playing for the Brooklyn Nets, not serving a suspension. "I told you guys that I don't believe in sharing hurtful information," James tweeted. "And I'll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That's what I think. It's that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he's asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He's not the person that's being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session."
The Associated Press

Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Charlotte faces Orlando on 8-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup against Orlando after losing eight straight games. The Magic are 1-5 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with Miami

Phoenix Suns (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game. The Heat have gone 5-4 at home. Miami is sixth...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Verlander declines $25M Astros option, becomes free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future. “Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.” Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy