First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war
(RELATED) Scholz calls on China to use its ‘influence’ on Russia. Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Our First Full Look At China’s Own ‘Mother Of All Bombs’
PLAIt could be a thermobaric weapon, like the GBU-43/B 'Mother of All Bombs' used to destroy targets with devastating blast waves and heat.
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Japan's Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li
TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday he hoped the two countries could strive toward building a "constructive and stable" relationship, Japan's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Joe Biden Kicks Off ASEAN Summit by Getting Host Country Wrong
The president appeared to confuse Columbia with Cambodia at the ASEAN summit.
Kishida tells Asia leaders China infringing on Japan's sovereignty
SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, Jiji Press reported on Sunday.
Russian Soldiers Issued WWII-Era Metal Helmets, Obsolete Weapons: Ukraine
"In addition, a large part of small arms, namely AK-74 assault rifles, are in non-working condition due to poor storage conditions," Ukraine's military said.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Sunday to lead his country's delegation at the G20 Summit this week.
Southeast Asia Leaders Kick Off ASEAN Summit in Cambodia
Cambodia, this year's chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh — the group's first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic. "We do not want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both the U.S. and China," said...
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING — (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations...
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out
Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
US to keep lines of communication with China open, Biden says as Asean leaders call for unity
United States would keep the lines of communication with China open to ensure the two countries do not veer into conflict, said president Joe Biden during the East Asia summit being held in Cambodia.Mr Biden is in Cambodia alongside other world leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit where the country’s prime minister called for a peaceful resolution of differences. Prime minister Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Asean, told the gathering, including Russia, China and the US, that the current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone.The comments come as...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it’s ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
