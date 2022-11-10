ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
NBC Chicago

Southeast Asia Leaders Kick Off ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

Cambodia, this year's chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh — the group's first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic. "We do not want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both the U.S. and China," said...
Action News Jax

China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20

BEIJING — (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations...
Reuters

U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
TheConversationCanada

Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out

Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
The Independent

US to keep lines of communication with China open, Biden says as Asean leaders call for unity

United States would keep the lines of communication with China open to ensure the two countries do not veer into conflict, said president Joe Biden during the East Asia summit being held in Cambodia.Mr Biden is in Cambodia alongside other world leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit where the country’s prime minister called for a peaceful resolution of differences. Prime minister Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Asean, told the gathering, including Russia, China and the US, that the current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone.The comments come as...
The Associated Press

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it’s ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
