ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Tough love inspired Sherwood veteran

By Scott Keith
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kV8VL_0j5Zq4WM00 Sherwood native Darrell Crawford was given choice: go to juvenile detention or join the military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZYco_0j5Zq4WM00 For Darrell Crawford, it took a little tough love from a judge to prompt him to join the Army.

Crawford's father and uncles served in World War II. His father served in North Africa, while his uncles served in the Pacific theater.

Born in 1949, Crawford candidly admits there was a time in his youth when he would, on occasion — perhaps more than just on occasion — get ticketed for speeding. This resulted in several visits with a judge.

"Between 16 and 17 years old, I got 19 speeding tickets," Crawford said, adding sarcastically, "At 17, you're really smart. … I had gone there (to a judge) once every couple of weeks."

One particular meeting with a judge was decisive in Crawford's decision to join the U.S. Army.

The judge, deciding he didn't want to see Crawford anymore, offered him a stark choice: either MacLaren, a youth correctional facility in Woodburn, or the military.

"I said, 'Hell, I'll take the military,' figuring he would let me go and I could go hide out," Crawford recalled.

But there was no getting out of it. Crawford was 17 when he joined the service.

"I was 17, so I had to call Mom," he said. "She had to come down and sign the papers. She didn't want to do it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j5Zq4WM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqsNt_0j5Zq4WM00 Crawford's first stop was at Fort Lewis in Washington, and he was later stationed in Hawaii.

"From Hawaii, I went to Vietnam," he said. "I made it to 'Nam in 1967, but I went over with an advanced party because I didn't want to take a boat over there. … I got there the last half of 1967, and the rest of the guys didn't show up until January of 1968."

Crawford was stationed in the little town of Doc Pho in South Vietnam.

In May 1968, Crawford was hit with shrapnel during combat. Luckily for him, he narrowly avoided critical injuries. Medics were able to remove the foreign material from his neck area and from over his heart.

Crawford described the ups and downs of battle during his experience in Vietnam.

"It's so sporadic over there," he said. "There are days where nothing ever happens. You get bored, tired and fed up. Then, all of a sudden, all hell breaks loose."

That said, Crawford said he had a good life in the military, noting that soldiers would look after each other.

"We take care of each other," he said, "If somebody gets too — whatever you do over there — the other guys make sure you're going to be OK."

Crawford remembers June 30, 1969, well. That's when he returned to Sherwood after serving his tour of duty and was reunited with his family.

Upon arriving home, Crawford had to figure out life after the military.

He recalled that he found himself "pumping gas up at the Chevron station at Six Corners in Sherwood," as well as other gas stations in the area.

Crawford added, "I think I pumped gas at about every place there is."

He worked for several years at Pettibone Mercury, a forklift business. After spending some time in California and Colorado, Crawford moved back to familiar surroundings in Sherwood.

Today, Crawford enjoys hobnobbing with fellow veterans at the American Legion Argonne Post 56.

Crawford's simple advice to a young man or woman thinking about joining the armed services and perhaps learning a skill there: "Get into what you enjoy."

For Crawford, being a mechanic is what he enjoys.

"I've always been a mechanic. I've always been good at mechanics," he said — noting, however, "In the infantry unit, you're infantry first and a mechanic second."

Editor's note: This story appears in 2022 Salute to Veterans , a special publication in print and online by Pamplin Media Group to celebrate the stories of veterans.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sherwood Gazette

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Marines gave Sherwood man an education

George Carrillo went from banking to social services, with a stop on the Oregon political stage this spring.In May, former Marine George Carrillo made Oregon political history as one of the top four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. "I was the first person of color to actually reach the live debate stage as a gubernatorial candidate" this year, he recalls. "And I have no political background of any sort." Carrillo, 43, said he ran because he believes Oregon can and should do more to support its veterans. He brings an inside view to his assessment, as he...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Kotek sets priorities even as Drazan declines to concede race

Oregon's next governor says it's time to start work; Kotek lead grows even as Republican says she awaits totals.Democrat Tina Kotek this week specified her top three priorities as Oregon's next governor even as Republican rival Christine Drazan declined to concede the race. Kotek spoke Thursday, Nov. 10, to news reporters and campaign supporters at a gathering at Salmon Street Springs in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. It was her first public appearance since Tuesday night, when the election was still too close to call. She added a little bit to her statement from the previous night, when she...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Portland Community College bond passes

Voters in three of five counties approve $450 million for state's largest community college networkUPDATED Friday, Nov. 11 A $450 million bond measure for Portland Community College was approved by voters Tuesday, Nov. 8. While some votes were still being tallied Friday, the measure passed by nearly 61.3%. Measure 26-224 maintains the current property tax rate of .38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value across the five counties in PCC's service district for an estimated 16 years. PCC promises to use the bonds to renovate and modernize its facilities and equipment. Shortly after 9 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Stephenson claims win for Oregon state labor commissioner

Portland civil rights lawyer has big lead over former Bend legislator Cheri Helt for the nonpartisan office.Christina Stephenson has claimed victory over Cheri Helt in the race for Oregon state labor commissioner. Election results posted as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when nearly 1 million votes were tallied, show Stephenson with 60% of the vote and Helt with 39%. They are seeking to succeed Val Hoyle of Springfield, who is vacating the office in a bid for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House. Stephenson is a civil rights lawyer in Portland who lives in Washington County. She will...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Battle over WashCo habitat protection continues through appeals

The Treekeepers group wants county planners to delay new developments in wildlife areas until new rules are written.Washington County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state by population, and it has been at the epicenter of the development boom in the Portland metropolitan area for a decade or more. But there's a big problem with that, local environmentalists say: Even as backhoes are digging up dirt and concrete is being poured at construction sites from Cedar Mill to Sherwood, Washington County doesn't have proper rules in place to protect sensitive fish and wildlife habitat. The Treekeepers of Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Strong night for incumbents in WashCo state legislative races

Republicans appear to have flipped Senate District 16 and House District 31, while Democrats gain Senate District 13.Election results for the legislative races across Washington County remained relatively stable between the 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. election results updates. The one district that looks as though it will flip, as of 11 p.m., is House District 31, which represents Scappoose, St. Helens, Columbia City, Sauvie Island, Rainier, Vernonia, Mist, North Plains, Banks, Gales Creek and Gaston. Republican Brian G. Stout is leading the race with 58.5% of the vote for the seat vacated by Democrat Brad Witt, who ran unsuccessfully...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Chavez-DeRemer holds lead in redrawn 5th Congressional District

The former mayor of Happy Valley stays ahead of Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as of Wednesday morning.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared to be leading Oregon's tightest congressional race, one that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, according to vote counts early Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 5th Congressional District race between Happy Valley Republican Chavez-DeRemer and Terrebonne Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner went back and forth as results dripped in from six different counties throughout the evening. The first returns, all from Multnomah County, showed McLeod-Skinner leading, but Chavez-DeRemer began to take the lead as results came in from more...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Metro's Measure 26-225 passing

All about the Metro levy: Here's what you need to know about Measure 26-225 this election.This article will be updated as election results continue to be counted. A Metro levy, Measure 26-225, is on the ballot this election. The measure is passing with about 36% of voters approving it and nearly 14% voting no as of Wednesday morning. Votes are still being tallied and final results are not expected for days. Multnomah County voted about 75% yes, and 25% no on the measure; while Washington County voted about 70% yes and 30% no. Clackamas County voted about 67% yes...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Man stabbed by police at Hillsboro hospital booked at jail

Police say Joshua Wesley attacked a deputy during intake a hospital and was stabbed during the altercation. The man stabbed by a police officer at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro last month has been released from a local hospital and lodged at the Washington County Jail without incident, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. Joshua A. Wesley, 27, was being admitted to the hospital on Oct. 24 when police say he attacked Deputy Zane Hafeman and tried to take his gun. Wesley was stabbed by the deputy during the altercation and was transported...
HILLSBORO, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Operation Green Light will support veterans next week

The effort will illuminate some buildings with green light, raising support and awareness for veteran issues. Some buildings in Hillsboro will be awash in green light next week in honor of the men and women who served in the military as part of Washington County's Operation Green Light. The Washington County Courthouse and Juvenile Services Building in Hillsboro will be lit with green light from Monday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 13, as part of a new national initiative to support and raise awareness about veterans and the challenges they face. "We want to make sure our veterans and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Cold case cracked as suspect arrested in 1974 double homicide

Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha was arraigned this week after being linked to the murders of two Aloha teens 48 years ago.A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing two teenage boys nearly half a century ago in Washington County. A continued investigation led Washington County Sheriff's Office detectives to be able to prosecute a man this week, using one of the oldest pieces of evidence to be matched to a crime in United States history. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, on two counts of second-degree murder in connection...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

WashCo in Oregon's top third for tourism recovery in 2021

The county visitors association says the upward trend has continued through 2022.Washington County, like the rest of Oregon, is seeing a strong rebound in tourism after the coronavirus pandemic hampered travel plans. COVID-19 brought disruption to nearly every aspect of life, especially in the hospitality industries like restaurants and hotels. People were eager to emerge from their homes as the waves subsided in 2021, placing Washington County in the top third of Oregon counties in terms of tourism recovery. The upward trend locally has continued into 2022, says Dave Parulo, president and chief executive officer of the Washington County Visitors...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Library: Games, heritage, reading and more in November

Adrienne Doman Calkins runs down what is happening at the Sherwood Public Library in November.International Games Month November is International Games Month, a global initiative to reconnect communities through their libraries around the educational, recreational, and social value of all types of games. Join us on Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with life-size mancala and memory, make your own board game, play table-top ping-pong, and enjoy our robust board games collection. Native American Heritage Month Throughout the year, and highlighted in November, we acknowledge our library is located on Tualatin (pronounced "TWAH-luh-tun") Kalapuya Land, or as they...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

In-person Give n' Gobble returns to Sherwood Thanksgiving Day

The event is a fundraiser for Helping Hands Food Bank, a Sherwood-based food pantry. Back in person after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Thanksgiving tradition returns with this year's Give n' Gobble 5K Walk/Run and 10K Run set for Thursday, Nov. 24. This will be the 16th year the event has been held. As usual, the event kicks off at Sherwood Middle School (the former Sherwood High School), 16956 S.W. Meinecke Road, with a 5K walk that begins at 8:50 a.m. Both the 5K and 10K runs begin at 9 a.m. The event benefits the...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Annual Sherwood Holiday Festival set for Dec. 3

The annual event, sponsored by the Robin Hood Festival Association, includes a parade and tree-lighting.The Robin Hood Festival Association's Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting returns this year, set for Dec. 3. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with the with an annual parade filled with bands, floats and more. It begins at the intersection of Southwest Sherwood Boulevard and 12th Street. Those interested in being in the parade must register at 3:15 p.m. on 12th Street by the entrance to the Kohl's parking lot. Once the parade reaches Old Town, holiday music will welcome attendees as will free hotdogs, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate. Several local choirs will be at the Cannery Square Plaza. Sherwood Mayor Keith Mays will lead the countdown to the tree lighting. Afterwards, the Santa tent will open for children to meet the Jolly Old Elf and share their wish lists with him. Children will receive a Santa bag filled with goodies as well. For more information, visit robinhoodfestival.org. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

For a worthy cause: Northwest Cannabis Company supports Tualatin Riverkeepers

Brought to you by Northwest Cannabis Company. Tualatin Riverkeepers' Green Heron Fundraiser will be held at 5:00pm on Nov. 19, 2022. Once upon a time, (in the '80s) the Tualatin River was the most polluted river in the state of Oregon. It was the first river in the state to fail overall pollution limits. In 1989, local agencies were forced to begin cleaning up the river after the Tualatin failed water quality standards outlined in the Clean Water Act of 1972. "People used to call the Tualatin the "Toilet-In", because it was so badly polluted," said Brittany Leffel, Stewardship Program...
TUALATIN, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Saturday volunteer search doesn't turn up missing Tualatin man

The search included 70 volunteers hoping to find Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who has been missing since Oct. 20.Although a search party who hoped to find a missing Tualatin man Saturday, Oct. 29, were unable to locate him, his mother said she was appreciative to all of those who helped aid in the search. On Saturday morning, family, friends and community members gathered at Tualatin's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to organize a search party for Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who hasn't been heard from since he was last seen at an Aurora gas station Thursday,...
TUALATIN, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood student's Nike design benefits children's hospital

Emerson Harrell, along with other young people, designed shoes auctioned for Doernbecher Children's Hospital.A 15-year-old Sherwood High School sophomore says his desire to one day become a financial investor led him to his unique Nike shoe design, which pays homage to U.S. currency. Emerson Harrell was one of six young people to participate in the 18th Doernbecher Freestyle program, which is a partnership between Oregon Health & Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital and Nike. The program allowed Emerson — who has received treatment at Doernbecher for Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel condition — to work with Nike creative teams to...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Robin Hood: Seeking Halloween candy for Holiday Festival

Sandy Wallace gives an update on what the Sherwood Robin Hood Festival Association is planning for Dec. 3.The Sherwood Robin Hood Festival Association (SRHFA) is actively planning the 2022 Holiday Festival. Every holiday season, SRHFA volunteers assemble 300 to 400 Santa gift bags to give away at the Sherwood Holiday Festival on the first Saturday of December. We will be accepting candy donations beginning Nov. 1. Candy donation bins will be available at the Sherwood City Hall, Sherwood Public Library and at the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce office, at 16273 S.W. Railroad St. Please put wrapped candy in a bag...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Ambitious church mural project advancing in Sherwood

Citizens took part in a paint party Oct. 22 to create a mural on an exterior wall, which was designed by a local resident. Earlier this fall, the Cedar Creek Trail opened in Sherwood. Now, trail users have a new piece of art to enjoy as they stroll or bike along the pathway between Stella Olsen Park and Highway 99W. Cedar Creek Church in Sherwood is ready to show the community a mural on its 60-foot exterior wall, facing the new Cedar Creek Trail. The mural is made possible by resident artist Mark Augustin and the help of the community....
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
156
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy