Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
fox56news.com
34-year-old man dead in Darby Creek Road homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed William L. Edwards, 34, died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 2:49 a.m. from his gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office said Edwards was shot multiple times. Lexington police are investigating a homicide that...
WKYT 27
Man charged in connection with Lexington murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks back in September at Phoenix Apartments. We’re told Lockhart was in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges unrelated to...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Police Arrest Danville Man In Major Drug Bust
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
wymt.com
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
WKYT 27
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
Memphis mother responds to video showing daughter being attacked, called racial slurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis. Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.
fox56news.com
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
k105.com
Two people perish in Berea house fire
Two people have perished in a house fire in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the Berea Citizen that 27-year-old Heaven Renner and 57-year-old Tommy Damrell were killed when the residence caught fire at approximately 10:45 Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. When firefighters arrived...
lakercountry.com
Trooper promoted to sergeant at Post 15 in Columbia
A Kentucky State Trooper assigned to Post 15 in Columbia, which serves Russell County, was recently promoted to a leadership role, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Trooper Marvin L. Blakey II was promoted to sergeant at Post 15. Blakey was among 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021.
