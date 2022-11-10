ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, packing 75 mph winds

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0j5ZoQpF00

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, packing 75 mph winds.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Hurricane Nicole Makes Landfall in Florida, Leaving 100K+ Without Power

Nicole slammed into Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power. According to monitoring site Poweroutage.us, almost 110,000 Floridian homes and businesses were hit by blackouts just after 5 a.m. local time. The hurricane made landfall on North Hutchinson Island around 140 miles north of Miami around two hours earlier, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and powerful storm surges causing flooding along the state’s east coast. Reports of damage to buildings and infrastructure have already started to emerge after mandatory evacuation orders were issued for several areas of Florida. Nicole comes after Hurricane Ian devastated huge parts of the state and left scores dead in September. Read it at Washington Post
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. At 10 p.m., a National Hurricane Center advisory said the center of the storm was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh). It was moving to the northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh). The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Millions of Floridians brace for severe weather

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSAV) — Millions of people in storm-weary Florida are once again bracing for severe weather. Gusting winds and growing waves are the early calling card for Nicole along Florida’s east coast. “This incoming storm is a direct threat to both property and life,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.  Families, from the […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Hurricane Nicole on verge of hitting Florida

Hurricane Nicole was within striking distance of Florida's east coast early Thursday and was expected to make landfall overnight. The storm strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. It's a rare November hurricane...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy