WausauPilot

New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Study: Wisconsin spent more pandemic relief funds on economy than any other state

WISCONSIN — A recent study shows Wisconsin allocated more than half of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to the economy, which is more than any other state. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Wisconsin spent around $1.1 billion of its funds on the economy, which is 55.8% of the total amount it received. Nebraska spent the second most on its economy, with a total of 37.8%.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s ‘Drug Take Back Day’ fights opioid epidemic, yields 50k+ pounds of medications

(WFRV) – October 29 was ‘Drug Take Back Day’, and authorities all throughout Wisconsin helped to collect unwanted medications throughout the state. Statewide, over 140 law enforcement agencies participated in the event that helps to fight the opioid epidemic, and on Thursday, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the number of unwanted medications that were collected.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Experts sound the alarm about avian influenza after it was detected in Marathon and Waukesha counties

Avian influenza is continuing to crop up in Wisconsin despite efforts to control its spread. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in eight birds in Marathon and 15 birds in Waukesha counties this month. The state has identified 18 counties this year with HPAI in domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys or peacocks.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Down the drain: Money Wisconsin misses by keeping cannabis caged

In early November, Dane County residents voted in favor of marijuana legalization in a non-binding referendum — for the third time in eight years. Dane County residents aren’t alone. A Marquette Law School poll from October found 64% of Wisconsinites support legalization, continuing a six-year streak of broad support for marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Next Week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin

Another Wisconsin winter is just around the corner and now is a great time to plan for what you will do when temperatures drop and the snow starts falling. To help encourage everyone to prepare, Gov. Tony Evers has declared Nov. 14-18 Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. "Wisconsin winters can be dangerous, which is why it’s so important to have a plan and to be ready before there is snow in the forecast,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

