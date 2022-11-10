Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison’s Dr. Sami Schalk releases “Black Disability Politics”
University of Wisconsin-Madison Gender and Women’s Studies Professor Sami Schalk recently released her second book “Black Disability Politics.” The book was designed to bridge a gap between Black activism and disability activism because, as a disability activist, Schalk said the Black perspective is often neglected or not seen in the disability studies field.
Daily Cardinal
‘Listening and learning’: Chancellor Mnookin reflects on campus climate, first months in office
Visits to a cranberry marsh, state fairs, sporting events, agricultural sectors, and meetings with alums, students, faculty, civic leaders and legislators have marked the start of University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s tenure. But so have a series of events inciting controversy across campus communities. “It’s been a whirlwind,”...
Daily Cardinal
‘A different time’: Looking back at UW-Madison prior to the 21-year-old legal drinking age
Considering Wisconsin is widely known for its drinking culture, it is perhaps unsurprising that the state’s legal minimum drinking age has long been a subject of debate. Prior to the 1970s, Wisconsin’s minimum drinking age was 21 years for over half a century in accordance with the 18th amendment of the constitution.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
beckersspine.com
12 surgeons who are leaving orthopedic groups for private practices
Since Oct. 14, 12 orthopedic surgeons have departed from major health systems in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in favor of starting private practices. 1. Kris Radcliff, MD, left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for over 12 years, to start his own private practice, the Spinal Disc Center in New Jersey.
wpr.org
Experts sound the alarm about avian influenza after it was detected in Marathon and Waukesha counties
Avian influenza is continuing to crop up in Wisconsin despite efforts to control its spread. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in eight birds in Marathon and 15 birds in Waukesha counties this month. The state has identified 18 counties this year with HPAI in domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys or peacocks.
fox47.com
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding...
Daily Cardinal
Down the drain: Money Wisconsin misses by keeping cannabis caged
In early November, Dane County residents voted in favor of marijuana legalization in a non-binding referendum — for the third time in eight years. Dane County residents aren’t alone. A Marquette Law School poll from October found 64% of Wisconsinites support legalization, continuing a six-year streak of broad support for marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.
Great Lakes Now
The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota
Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
weareiowa.com
Iowa, Wisconsin student managers continue decades-old tradition with 'Rusty Toolbox' game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Heartland trophy will be up for grabs Saturday when Iowa hosts Wisconsin — but before that, the two teams will battle it out Friday night for another trophy. Don't worry, it's not the players who are taking the field, but rather the student...
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium
The Iowa football team will battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin has beaten Iowa six of the last eight times the two teams have met. The last time Iowa defeated Wisconsin at home with fans in the stands was in 2008. Iowa’s defense will...
MedicalXpress
Probiotic 'backpacks' show promise for treating inflammatory bowel diseases
Like elite firefighters headed into the wilderness to combat an uncontrolled blaze, probiotic bacteria do a better job quelling gut inflammation when they're equipped with the best gear. A new study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison demonstrates just how much promise some well-equipped gut-friendly bacteria hold for improving...
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
oregonobserver.com
OSD referendum passes, close race results being called
Aside from state and county-wide races, citizens of the Village of Oregon, the Village of Brooklyn and the Town of Oregon also had an opportunity to vote for candidates running for local, district-based positions and an Oregon School District referendum in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. The Associated Press...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
madisoncommons.org
Sun Prairie works toward limiting water damage
Sun Prairie got its name back in 1873, when a party of 45 men traveled through the rain for nine days straight to build a capitol for the Territory of Wisconsin. When they arrived at the prairie, they saw the sun for the first time in days, which they marked by carving “Sun Prairie” into a tree.
nbc15.com
Dane County referenda results don’t change abortion or marijuana laws
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Referenda results from the Nov. 8 election in Dane County regarding abortion and marijuana do not enact immediate change, but the county board hopes the results could make a difference in the long run. The Dane County referenda posed three questions with the following results:. Should...
wpr.org
Regulators raise concerns over customer costs with proposal to sell ownership stakes in Beloit gas plant
Citing concerns over costs to customers, Wisconsin utility regulators delayed action on a proposal for Wisconsin Public Service to buy a $102 million ownership stake in Alliant Energy’s gas plant in Beloit. At the same time, the Public Service Commission, or PSC, voted 2-1 in the interim to approve...
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
