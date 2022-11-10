ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Council supports electrification of buildings, styrofoam sales ban

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liv0y_0j5ZmmMl00
| Image courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy

The Los Angeles City Council indicated support Wednesday for requiring all new buildings to be fully electrified, with a few exceptions.

The council voted for the city attorney to present an ordinance on Jan. 1 requiring the decarbonization of new buildings through electrification, except for accessory dwelling units, commercial kitchens and cooking facilities.

Under the recommended ordinance, all new buildings would be required to be electrified as of April 1, with an extension to June 1 for affordable housing projects. The ordinance would also require certain new residential buildings and hotels that exceed a certain number of units to install a solar thermal water heating system.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, chair of the council’s energy committee, said Los Angeles has lagged behind other cities in reducing pollution from buildings. Buildings in Los Angeles account for 43% of greenhouse emissions in the city, more than any other sector, according to O’Farrell.

“We must transition to environmentally friendlier energy sources that create a more sustainable, healthy environment for all of us to live,” O’Farrell said. “This is why the electrification of the places where we work, live and visit is so very important.”

The council requested that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power explore financial incentive programs for buildings that install solar thermal water heating systems, as well as restaurants owners who participate in the full electrification.

In another climate-related decision, the council voted to proceed with prohibiting the distribution and sale of Styrofoam products. A proposed ordinance would apply to businesses with more than 26 employees in April 2023, and for smaller businesses in April 2024.

“The city is saying no more to the chemicals that leach into our food and water sources and make their way into our bodies, which of course impacts our health,” O’Farrell said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Council President Paul Krekorian seeks climate budget for LA

City Council President Paul Krekorian is seeking a climate budget for Los Angeles, according to a motion filed Wednesday. Citing a need to align the city’s budget with its climate goals, Krekorian is seeking reliable data regarding greenhouse gas emissions to help Los Angeles reach its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA council president Krekorian to chair committee on governance reform

City Council President Paul Krekorian will chair the newly formed Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform, he announced Thursday. The committee was approved by the council two weeks ago in response to the City Hall racism scandal and is intended to implement reforms that will increase transparency, limit corruption and ensure city leadership is representative of communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Riverside county measure votes are in

Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Controller race: Councilman Koretz battles newcomer Mejia

The race to replace termed-out City Controller Ron Galperin features a veteran of the City Council and a newcomer to city politics. Kenneth Mejia, a 31-year-old accountant, picked up 43% of the vote in the June primary compared to 24% for Paul Koretz, a three-term councilman. The race pits Mejia, an activist who seeks to change the status quo, against Koretz, who has questioned Mejia’s proposals and touted his own experience and connections at City Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Yaroslavsky, Yebri differ on encampments in LA council race

The race to succeed termed-out City Councilman Paul Koretz in the Fifth District features Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, two candidates with different backgrounds and approaches to Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis. In the June primary, Yaroslavsky finished just shy of winning the election outright, claiming 49% of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

O’Farrell faces challenge from Soto-Martinez for LA council seat

City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is facing a challenge to retain his 13th District seat for a third term from union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez. Soto-Martinez bested O’Farrell during the June, winning 41% of the vote compared to 32% for O’Farrell, forcing a runoff. The 13th District stretches from Hollywood to Glassell Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Rep. Tony Cárdenas announces candidacy to chair DCCC

Rep. Tony Cárdenas of Los Angeles announced his candidacy Friday for Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a group that recruits candidates, raises money and organizes races to elect more party members to the U.S. House of Representatives. Cárdenas sent a letter to House Democrats putting himself forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County voters to decide on cannabis business tax in unincorporated areas

Los Angeles County voters will be asked Tuesday to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before the Board...
HeySoCal

USC report: rent hikes on tap for LA, OC

Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. While Los Angeles is projected to have a relatively moderate rent increase of $100, apartment rents are projected to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Parade again celebrates Veterans Day in San Fernando Valley

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade resumed Friday after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti among the participants. The parade began at 11:11 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAUSD board races remain tight; resolution likely weeks away

The battle to replace termed-out Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education member Mónica García was too close to call Wednesday, while incumbent board president Kelly Gonez was in a tight battle in her reelection bid. García has been the District 2 representative since 2006 and served...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy