Nicole's remnants bring showers & storms

Friday will be an active one thanks to Nicole racing up the east coast. This will end up boosting our temperatures even though we will be under thick cloud cover and rainy conditions. The morning will start off with some rain showers and as the day progresses, we will start seeing thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side and thanks to all of the extra spin supplied by the leftovers of Nicole will allow these storms to rotate. This is why the Storm Prediction Center still has us under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather, including damaging winds and brief tornadoes. This will occur during the second half of the day and start to taper out as we head into Saturday morning thanks to the cold front absorbing and then pushing out the remnants of Nicole. Saturday then will be cooler and windy, so do not let that 68 degree high fool you as it is going to happen overnight. Sunday through the beginning half of next week will feel more like December with those highs hanging in the upper 40s and mornings right around the freezing mark. Then, as we head into the midweek, another chance for rain returns as a quick moving system moves through.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Veterans Day Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 70. East wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. South wind around 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Scattered showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.