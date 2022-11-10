ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters target M25 for fourth day

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TCfB_0j5Zlajq00

Just Stop Oil supporters are protesting on the M25 for the fourth consecutive day.

Surrey Police said officers are dealing with activists who climbed a gantry at Junction 8 of the UK’s busiest motorway.

The road has been closed in both directions while officers climb the gantry.

Essex Police said it arrested a woman attempting to climb a gantry around 1.5 miles from Junction 28 clockwise.

The force said: “One lane was closed for a short time as officers responded to the situation.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “We’re ready to respond to any criminality on the M25 again today and will work quickly to minimise disruption and keep traffic moving.”

Kent Police said: “There are no current incidents involving activists on the road networks in Kent.

“Our officers are continuing to assist other forces in responding to any offences and disruption elsewhere.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village

A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
The Independent

Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage

Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
The Independent

Man who attacked Jews, including boy, 14, had prayer to protect against ‘enemy’

A man has been found guilty of carrying out antisemitic attacks on three Jews after travelling to north London from West Yorkshire.Abdullah Qureshi’s targets included a 14-year-old boy on his way to school and a 64-year-old man, who was knocked out as he made his way to the synagogue.The 30-year-old also hit a teacher in the head with a plastic bottle as he carried out the attacks over a two-hour period last August 18 in the Stamford Hill area, which is known for its orthodox Jew population.Qureshi claimed “it was just a coincidence” his three victims were all wearing traditional...
The Independent

Woman with mobility issues dragged into man’s home rescued after calling through front door

A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet. Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard. The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.A passerby came to help and called 999.Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she...
The Independent

US servicewoman charged over motorcyclist’s death ‘on duty at time’, court told

A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
The Independent

Trapped South Korean miners rescued after nine days survived on instant coffee powder

Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground were rescued after nine days, during which they ate instant coffee powder and drank water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft, in what is being seen as a “truly miraculous” survival.The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the collapsed shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. Both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains, according to reports. The miners shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped...
The Independent

Man and woman fined for smashing more than 40 protected birds eggs

A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.The pair were spotted throwing and smashing the eggs on to the ground and into the water on May 17 at Borralie Island on Loch Borralie, near the Kyle of Durness.Police Scotland wildlife officer Daniel Sutherland said: “This was an appalling act that destroyed a large number of eggs from protected species.“It was particularly callous in that they took the eggs from nesting birds at breeding time and deliberately smashed them and threw them around.“The island has large numbers of common gull, black headed gull and sandwich terns. It is also one of the few places on mainland Britain with breeding corncrakes.“Police Scotland will always investigate reports of wildlife crime fully and robustly. I would urge anyone with information on wildlife crime to report it via 101, or 999 if an emergency.”
The Independent

Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack

Police have released footage of the moment Steven Craig was arrested for the murder of Jacqueline Kirk.Craig was jailed in 2000 after he doused his victim in petrol and set her alight in 1998, in an attack inspired by the film Reservoir Dogs.Kirk suffered severe burns and died 21 years later, at the age of 62, with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the incident.In a legal first, Craig was later arrested for his crime once again and will serve 15 more years in prison.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goodsRiot police arrive at immigration centre after ‘armed’ detainees cause ‘disturbance’
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 40,000 for the year

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures have shown.Some 972 people were detected on Saturday in 22 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 40,885.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.The arrivals on Saturday were the first so far in November, with the most recent crossings previously made on October 31 when 46 people were detected on one boat.Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “Dangerous boat crossings are putting lives at risk. These figures show the Government has completely failed to...
The Independent

More than 40,000 migrants have made Channel crossing this year, government confirms

More than 40,000 migrants have made the Channel crossing this year, official figures show.It comes after nearly 1,000 people were found making the journey on small boats for the first time this month. They were split across just 22 vessels on Saturday, according to the government data.Channel crossings have been increasing in recent years, despite UK attempts to clamp down on journeys and bolster security along the French border.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe number this year is already thousands higher than for the whole of 2021. This is despite government plans to send asylum seekers to...
The Independent

Man sentenced to 15 years for murdering primary school teacher wife

A man has been jailed for murdering his primary school teacher wife just six months after she gave birth to their daughter.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead in undergrowth by a road near a South Yorkshire village earlier this year.Matthew Fisher, who on Thursday was jailed for 15 years, lied to police and said he had woken up to find his wife missing. He claimed she had been upset the night before because she was due to return to work after maternity leave.Officers found the 30-year-old’s vehicle had been driven away from their home when he claimed to be asleep,...
The Independent

Man ‘in 20s’ stabbed to death in Oxford

A man believed to be in his 20s has been stabbed to death in Oxford. Police have arrested nine people in connection with the fatal attack in the early hours of Sunday.Officers were called to an incident in the Jericho area, which sits just north of the city centre, shortly before 1am. They found a young man seriously injured on Walton Street. He died at the scene.Thames Valley Police has launched a murder probe into his death.“We are in the early stages of this investigation, however we have made nine arrests at this time,” Detective Inspector Nicola Underhill said. “Currently...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy