Just Stop Oil protesters target M25 for fourth day

Just Stop Oil supporters are protesting on the M25 for the fourth consecutive day.

Surrey Police said officers are dealing with activists who climbed a gantry at Junction 8 of the UK’s busiest motorway.

The road has been closed in both directions while officers climb the gantry.

Essex Police said it arrested a woman attempting to climb a gantry around 1.5 miles from Junction 28 clockwise.

The force said: “One lane was closed for a short time as officers responded to the situation.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “We’re ready to respond to any criminality on the M25 again today and will work quickly to minimise disruption and keep traffic moving.”

Kent Police said: “There are no current incidents involving activists on the road networks in Kent.

“Our officers are continuing to assist other forces in responding to any offences and disruption elsewhere.”