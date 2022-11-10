ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y23N9_0j5ZlYvG00

In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter ’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchel lifting the Champions League .

Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined by an ability to win silverware and perhaps Potter’s best chance of taking a trophy to Stamford Bridge disappeared before the last-16 draw. The timing of the Carabao Cup has felt inconvenient for London’s representatives in Europe, each fatigued by their commitments on the continent, as all four went out. For Chelsea, there was the mitigating factor of having the toughest tie of all, away at the serial winners of this competition.

In isolation, it was neither a poor performance nor an especially bad result. “Today is what we wanted the team to look like. We looked a good team,” Potter said. “Their keeper got the man of the match [award], which tells you a bit of a story.” And Stefan Ortega’s excellence was notable as he repeatedly denied Christian Pulisic and Lewis Hall. It nevertheless felt like the words of a man satisfied with respectability in defeat.

Potter should not be judged on games when Hall starts, auspicious as the teenager’s display was. The reality is that Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria are found in Chelsea’s second 11; of late, Potter has been hampered of late by missing half of arguably his strongest side, in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante.

But there are some inconvenient facts. Well as Potter has done in the Champions League, Chelsea’s last five games against Premier League opponents have brought two draws, three defeats and a mere two goals. They sign off before the World Cup at in-form Newcastle, quite possibly ending with two points in five matches, perhaps eight points off fourth.

All of which would give six weeks to assess Potter’s start, for him to plan how to turn around their season, but for judgments to be made. A handful of players have performed well for him – Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic – but they are outnumbered by those who have not, with Kalidou Koulibaly struggling again at City. Thus far, Potter’s Chelsea have scored too few goals and few of their attackers have flourished. He has found neither a side nor a formation amid constant change. Potter seems happier with a back three but whereas Tuchel arrowed in on his best team straightaway, the same cannot be said of his successor.

Instead, he revisited his own past. As he often was at his previous club, he was praised after losing at the Etihad. “I smell and see what Graham Potter has done in Brighton and it is going to happen in Chelsea,” said Pep Guardiola.

He has long been a high-profile admirer, but there are two constituencies the Englishman has a greater need to impress. Owner Todd Boehly gave Potter a five-year deal and suggested a top-four finish was not a prerequisite, but then went from talking of giving Tuchel a new contract to sacking him in weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYAcw_0j5ZlYvG00

Impatience is not necessarily confined to the boardroom. It is an understatement to say some of the Chelsea fanbase are underwhelmed. Perhaps some always were, but a first blip has rendered that more apparent. Potter can look a downgrade on Tuchel: less charismatic, less entertaining and, in terms of their respective CVs, less successful so far.

Even as Tuchel’s results suffered in his final few months, he still took Chelsea to six finals, winning three. With better penalty-taking, Chelsea would have done a domestic Cup double last season. The hat-trick of wins he masterminded over Guardiola in the spring of 2021 were signs of his pedigree as a big-game manager. Potter already has a prestigious double over AC Milan, but defeats to Arsenal and City, plus a draw where Manchester United were often superior to Chelsea, paint a different picture. Maybe it is part of a broader picture, of a decline at Chelsea compounded by confused recruitment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6z9Y_0j5ZlYvG00

Potter can argue that, less than two weeks ago, he was still unbeaten, seemingly reviving Chelsea’s season. Now he is discussing a defeat as a step in the right direction. But rarely in the last two decades at Chelsea have losses been interpreted like that. ‘Potter Out’ was trending with a small percentage of the club’s support but, unjust as it feels, it is a warning sign nonetheless. Perhaps the impending break with calm feelings. Perhaps it will crystallise them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martin Odegaard challenges Premier League leaders Arsenal to improve further

Martin Odegaard challenged Arsenal to improve further after they moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League.The skipper’s second-half double sealed a 2-0 win at Wolves on Saturday to extend their lead over Manchester City.City’s surprise 2-1 home defeat to Brentford allowed Arsenal to take control at the summit ahead of the World Cup break.🗳 The votes are in!🏆 Our Player of the Match...🪄 Martin Odegaard 🪄 pic.twitter.com/tWKS8Ujh1d— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 13, 2022“We have to come back even stronger and better but at the moment, it’s looking good,” Odegaard told the club’s official website.“It’s a good way...
The Independent

Thomas Frank feels win at Man City all the sweeter against Erling Haaland

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side’s stunning victory at Manchester City was all the sweeter coming against a side containing Erling Haaland.The return of the prolific Haaland to City’s starting line-up for the first time in five games after injury had been the headline news prior to Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.The Norwegian had scored 23 goals in his previous 17 City appearances but he was not only kept quiet by the Bees but completely overshadowed by Ivan Toney as Frank’s side snatched a surprise 2-1 win.Toney, seemingly with a point to prove after being omitted...
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs David Moyes to turn things around at West Ham

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no doubt David Moyes will turn things around at West Ham.There are rumblings of unrest in the fanbase after the Hammers slipped to a ninth defeat in 15 matches, their worst start to a top-flight season since 1976.But Moyes has credit in the bank with the West Ham hierarchy after successive sixth and seventh-placed finishes, not to mention a Europa League semi-final just six months ago.Rodgers himself was under fire from supporters only a few weeks ago, but the club’s owners stood by him and a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium, courtesy of goals...
The Independent

Wales boss Robert Page would not change anything about managerial career

Robert Page takes Wales to the World Cup this week admitting he would not change anything about a managerial career that once suffered FA Cup humiliation at Stourbridge.Page will become the first manager to lead Wales at two major tournaments when he oversees their first World Cup appearance for 64 years in Qatar.But Page, much like the competitive central defender who fought his way to the top flight at Watford, has not had always had it easy in management and still remembers December 13, 2016 as if it were yesterday.It was the day Page’s League One Northampton were beaten 1-0...
The Independent

A look at England’s record in World Cup finals after their latest success

Sam Curran and Ben Stokes led England to a second T20 World Cup crown following a five-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne.It was England’s seventh limited-overs showpiece and the PA News Agency looks at how the trophies were won and lost with three victories and four defeats.1979, lost to West Indies by 92 runsEngland reached their first final in the second edition of the men’s World Cup, coming up against the reigning champions and falling well short at Old Trafford. The West Indians made 286 for nine as Viv Richards cracked 138 and Collis King smashed his way to 86....
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Anything is possible for Tottenham in Champions League

Antonio Conte has set out his targets for the second half of the season and told Tottenham to believe anything is possible in the Champions League.Spurs’ inconsistent form during a hectic period of 13 matches in 43 days has seen any faint hopes of a Premier League title tilt end.A thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds on Saturday did at least help finish the first part of the campaign on a high with the club in fourth spot and already through to the last-16 of the Champions League.While Conte has been keen to play down expectations in recent months, when asked...
The Independent

Jos Buttler ends debate over identity of England’s greatest white-ball player

By leading England’s quest to become double world champions, Jos Buttler has ended any lingering debate over the identity of the country’s greatest ever white-ball player.Buttler has been central to the dramatic re-evaluation of England from plodding also-rans to pioneering pace-setters and now boasts the glittering CV to match.On a famous Lord’s evening in 2019 he was in the middle of the action in the most literal sense, breaking the stumps to complete a run out that secured a first World Cup crown after 44 years of varied failure.In Australia over the past few weeks he has been even more...
The Independent

Owen Farrell insists England have rediscovered mojo after Japan victory

Owen Farrell insists England have rediscovered their mojo after they warmed up for the main event of the autumn against New Zealand by crushing Japan 52-13 at Twickenham.A seven-try drubbing of underwhelming opposition was a significant improvement after the month began with a dismal upset by Argentina, Farrell emerging as the ringmaster of a welcome return to heads up rugby.Next up are New Zealand in a long-awaited fixture because of its sheer scarcity value – the All Blacks have visited Twickenham just once since 2015 with the nations meeting only twice over the last eight years.Farrell believes England enter Saturday’s...
The Independent

George Williams: Semi-final defeat will live with me until next World Cup

Half-back George Williams says England’s heart-breaking World Cup semi-final defeat will live with him until the next tournament in 2025.England breezed into the last four with an air of unbridled confidence after an untroubled run of four matches which included a 60-6 rout of Saturday’s opponents but produced their worst hour of football to trail 20-12 to a Samoan side appearing in their first semi-final.Shaun Wane’s men suddenly sparked into life in a frenzied final quarter and twice drew level to send the game into extra time, only to succumb to a golden-point drop goal from Stephen Crichton and go...
The Independent

Ben Stokes plays down heroics after guiding England to T20 World Cup glory

Ben Stokes played down his own heroics after guiding England to victory in the Men’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday.The all-rounder hit a superb unbeaten 52 as England overcame Pakistan by five wickets at the in front of a 80,462 crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.It was yet another stunning display from Stokes on the biggest stage after his brilliance in the 2019 50-over World Cup final but he preferred to focus on the side’s bowling performance.Stokes said on Sky Sports: “I thought the way we bowled – Adil Rashid, Sam Curran – that’s what won us the game....
FOX Sports

Alexi Lalas says expectations should be high for USMNT at World Cup 2022

The United States men's national team is not one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup, in part because it has by far the youngest roster in the field with an average age of under 24 years old. But FOX Soccer analyst and former USMNT star Alexi Lalas doesn't think that should stop fans from having high expectations for the group going into the global tournament, which kicks off on FOX from Qatar on Nov. 20.
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy