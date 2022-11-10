ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs12.com

Near-record highs before a cold front Wednesday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a mild start to our day, but cooler air moves in for the end of the week behind a cold front. Temperatures are near 70 degrees this morning. Skies are mostly clear, but we do have fog developing in a few spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 8 a.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Turkey and holiday ham giveaway in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of groups came together Tuesday to deliver Thanksgiving to people in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation hosted a drive-thru turkey giveaway for the rural farming community. Recipients passed by the New Birth Deliverance Baptist Church on S. Main Street...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Bicyclist missing in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is searching for a missing bicyclist. Detectives say Robert Bridges Jr. was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 on Flamevine Lane and Highway A1A. Bridges may be riding a black North Bay Sun bicycle, with a silver cup holder on the handlebars.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Nicole live updates Thursday: Storm downgraded to tropical depression as it moves toward Georgia

We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news.  Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November.  ...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Florida gas prices rose 12 cents in past week

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that the gas tax holiday has expired, the price at the pump is climbing back up. AAA announced gas prices in Florida rose 12 cents per gallon last week, raising the state average from $3.46 last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. "It appears that...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Photos and video of the storm's impact on South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday. In preparation, many businesses and government buildings shuttered up and photos of storm damage, including coastal flooding, are beginning to come in. Share your video and pictures here, or email them to newstips@cbs12.com.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
LANTANA, FL
cbs12.com

Dry and pleasant through midweek, late week cool front

Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s along the coast, with mid to upper 60s inland. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. At the beach, winds SE 10 mph. Seas 2-4 feet. Elevated rip current risk. Another mild start to...

