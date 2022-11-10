Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Near-record highs before a cold front Wednesday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a mild start to our day, but cooler air moves in for the end of the week behind a cold front. Temperatures are near 70 degrees this morning. Skies are mostly clear, but we do have fog developing in a few spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 8 a.m.
cbs12.com
Turkey and holiday ham giveaway in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of groups came together Tuesday to deliver Thanksgiving to people in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation hosted a drive-thru turkey giveaway for the rural farming community. Recipients passed by the New Birth Deliverance Baptist Church on S. Main Street...
cbs12.com
'Active investigation' that caused road closure in Okeechobee County resolved
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An urgent situation that caused the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office to close a road to traffic has been resolved. Authorities called the incident an "active investigation" and said it ended about 45 minutes after it was announced, midday Wednesday. The activity was confined to a...
cbs12.com
Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
cbs12.com
Bicyclist missing in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is searching for a missing bicyclist. Detectives say Robert Bridges Jr. was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 on Flamevine Lane and Highway A1A. Bridges may be riding a black North Bay Sun bicycle, with a silver cup holder on the handlebars.
cbs12.com
'Me and my first mate are homeless:' Boaters forced out of homes at marina
NETTLES ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole is still apparent throughout some areas. Several boardwalks are damaged on the Treasure Coast, and some beaches remain closed. In Jensen beach, an entire community is now being forced out because of damage. After Hurricane Nicole's landfall in North...
cbs12.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
cbs12.com
One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — One ticket sold in Port St. Lucie is worth a pretty penny. The ticket was sold at the Publix on US Highway 1. The ticket is one of three winners sold in Florida for the November 14 drawing. The other tickets were sold in Lady Lake and Tamarac.
cbs12.com
Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
cbs12.com
Nowhere to go: Number of homeless families rising in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — These days everything from the roofs over our heads to the food on the table keep getting more and more expensive. A typical paycheck can’t keep up with how fast prices are rising and a major car repair or sudden medical expense can land you in a tight spot.
Nicole live updates Thursday: Storm downgraded to tropical depression as it moves toward Georgia
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. ...
Hurricane Nicole, a large Category 1 storm, is closing in on the east coast of Florida
Massive Hurricane Nicole was dumping rain on Florida Wednesday night as the storm bore down on the east coast of the Sunshine State, threatening to bring damaging winds and heavy precipitation to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
cbs12.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
cbs12.com
Florida gas prices rose 12 cents in past week
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that the gas tax holiday has expired, the price at the pump is climbing back up. AAA announced gas prices in Florida rose 12 cents per gallon last week, raising the state average from $3.46 last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. "It appears that...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Photos and video of the storm's impact on South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday. In preparation, many businesses and government buildings shuttered up and photos of storm damage, including coastal flooding, are beginning to come in. Share your video and pictures here, or email them to newstips@cbs12.com.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
cbs12.com
Dry and pleasant through midweek, late week cool front
Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s along the coast, with mid to upper 60s inland. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. At the beach, winds SE 10 mph. Seas 2-4 feet. Elevated rip current risk. Another mild start to...
Click10.com
Trail of damage left behind after Hurricane Nicole makes landfall south of Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. – A boardwalk in Vero Beach was damaged overnight as then-Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of the city. While the center of the now-tropical storm has moved north, Vero Beach was still experiencing heavy winds and rain from the storm’s outer bands on Thursday morning.
Comments / 0