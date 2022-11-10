Read full article on original website
Minnesota hosts DePaul following Gibson's 24-point outing
DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Umoja Gibson scored 24 points in DePaul's 86-74 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Minnesota finished 13-17 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 5.3 steals,...
Chicago State and IUPUI square off in non-conference showdown
IUPUI Jaguars (0-2) at Chicago State Cougars (0-2) Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and IUPUI square off in non-conference action. Chicago State went 7-25 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.
