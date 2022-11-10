EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry got his redemption kick. The senior made a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO