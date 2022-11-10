Read full article on original website
No. 24 Washington rallies late, topples No. 6 Oregon 37-34
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry got his redemption kick. The senior made a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Phillips leads Troy against Florida State after 20-point game
Troy Trojans (2-0) at Florida State Seminoles (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays the Florida State Seminoles after Nelson Phillips scored 20 points in Troy's 96-42 win over the Mississippi University for Women Owls. Florida State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 17-14 overall. The Seminoles averaged 16.8 points...
No. 24 Washington 37, No. 6 Oregon 34
ORE_Nix 10 run (Lewis kick), 4:03. ORE_Thornton 46 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 13:16. WASH_C.Davis 3 run (Henry kick), 9:21. ORE_Whittington 29 run (Lewis kick), 6:24. WASH_Polk 76 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 5:30. ORE_Franklin 67 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 3:40. Fourth Quarter. ORE_FG Lewis 26, 3:54. WASH_Ta.Davis 62...
