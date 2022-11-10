Read full article on original website
George Foreman ranks the four heaviest punchers of all time including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis
LEGENDARY former boxer George Foreman has revealed his four heaviest punchers of all-time... and has not included himself. The two-time heavyweight champion, 73, was asked about his opinions on the hardest punchers to ever grace the ring. And with great humility, Big George omitted himself from the running. Asked to...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Israel Adesanya says he’s surprised to see Alex Pereira as the betting underdog for their UFC 281 title fight: “I think we should bet on him this fight”
Israel Adesanya has spoken of the betting odds ahead of his UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira this weekend. On Saturday night, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira. It will serve as the third combat sports meeting between them, years after their two battles...
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira's stunning title-winning TKO of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Alex Pereira continued to be the thorn in Israel Adesanya’s combat sports side on Saturday when he claimed the middleweight title from his rival in the UFC 281 headliner. Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) completed his quick rise to the top of the weight class when he handed Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who he beat twice in kickboxing, a fifth-round TKO loss to claim gold in the main event at Madison Square Garden in Brazil.
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'
Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
BoxingNews24.com
Teddy Atlas on Canelo vs. Bivol 2 rematch: “The golden goose” doesn’t deserve another shot
By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas is concerned that the judges could give Canelo Alvarez ‘The Golden goose” a controversial decision over Dmitry Bivol if the two meet for a rematch next May. Atlas admits that he’s conflicted about whether WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) should...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez willing to fight Bivol or Canelo for 168-lb undisputed
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he’ll be willing to battle Dmitry Bivol for the 168-lb titles if he unseats undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in their rematch next year. There’s a possibility that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo (58-2-2, 39...
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall II on Sky PPV, to be announced next week or two
By Charles Brun: The rematch between WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will be announced in a week or two for Sky pay-per-view, says promoter Ben Shalom. The rumored date for the Taylor-Catterall 2 rematch is February 4th in the UK. Shalom feels that the fight calls...
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
BoxingNews24.com
Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?
By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
BoxingNews24.com
One Loss Away Preventing Retiring with an Unbeaten Record!
By Ken Hissner: There are boxers who, after they lose for the first time and cannot handle it and others who retire from boxing with but one loss. Let’s take a look at two of them. The first to come to mind to this writer is the former world...
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Cruz Sr prefers Lomachenko over Shakur Stevenson, says it’s “easier fight”
By Dan Ambrose: Isaac Cruz Sr, the dad of highly ranked lightweight contender ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, says he’s not interested in letting his son fight #4 WBC Shakur Stevenson next and prefers that he face #1 Vasyl Lomachenko because it’s an “easier fight.”. With how Lomachenko...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte wants Joshua, Wilder, Fury & Usyk
By Barry Holbrook: Dillian Whyte has four big names on his target list that he wants to face before he retires from boxing. The top of the list for Whyte (27-3, 19 KOs) are rematches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, both of which knocked him out. Fans have no...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez targeted by Ilunga Makabu
By Adam Baskin: Ilunga Makabu is still interested in defending his WBC cruiserweight title against Canelo Alvarez if the superstar is willing to go up in weight for the challenge to become a five-division world champion. Makabu, 35, is vowing to knock out Canelo if he dares come up to...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez: “I don’t consider Caleb [Plant] as one of the best”
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he views Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant as not among the upper tier in the super middleweight division. He’s just a guy that picked up his IBF title against the badly flawed Jose Uzcategui in 2019 and then lost it against the first quality fighter he faced in Canelo Alvarez.
BoxingNews24.com
Janibek quotes for Saturday’s defense against Denzel Bentley on ESPN+
By Adam Baskin: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly will look to keep his knockout streak alive this Saturay night when he faces #9 ranked contender Denzel Bentley in the headliner on November 12th on ESPN+ at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Janibek, 29,...
