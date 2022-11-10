ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira's stunning title-winning TKO of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Alex Pereira continued to be the thorn in Israel Adesanya’s combat sports side on Saturday when he claimed the middleweight title from his rival in the UFC 281 headliner. Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) completed his quick rise to the top of the weight class when he handed Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who he beat twice in kickboxing, a fifth-round TKO loss to claim gold in the main event at Madison Square Garden in Brazil.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'

Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez willing to fight Bivol or Canelo for 168-lb undisputed

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he’ll be willing to battle Dmitry Bivol for the 168-lb titles if he unseats undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in their rematch next year. There’s a possibility that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo (58-2-2, 39...
wrestletalk.com

Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed

Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall II on Sky PPV, to be announced next week or two

By Charles Brun: The rematch between WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will be announced in a week or two for Sky pay-per-view, says promoter Ben Shalom. The rumored date for the Taylor-Catterall 2 rematch is February 4th in the UK. Shalom feels that the fight calls...
BoxingNews24.com

Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?

By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video

Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
BoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte wants Joshua, Wilder, Fury & Usyk

By Barry Holbrook: Dillian Whyte has four big names on his target list that he wants to face before he retires from boxing. The top of the list for Whyte (27-3, 19 KOs) are rematches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, both of which knocked him out. Fans have no...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez targeted by Ilunga Makabu

By Adam Baskin: Ilunga Makabu is still interested in defending his WBC cruiserweight title against Canelo Alvarez if the superstar is willing to go up in weight for the challenge to become a five-division world champion. Makabu, 35, is vowing to knock out Canelo if he dares come up to...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez: “I don’t consider Caleb [Plant] as one of the best”

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he views Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant as not among the upper tier in the super middleweight division. He’s just a guy that picked up his IBF title against the badly flawed Jose Uzcategui in 2019 and then lost it against the first quality fighter he faced in Canelo Alvarez.
BoxingNews24.com

Janibek quotes for Saturday’s defense against Denzel Bentley on ESPN+

By Adam Baskin: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly will look to keep his knockout streak alive this Saturay night when he faces #9 ranked contender Denzel Bentley in the headliner on November 12th on ESPN+ at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Janibek, 29,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

