Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Urgent FSIS warning: Check your fridge for this potentially dangerous beef
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that might be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. It’s not technically a recall, however, since the Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef product is no longer available for purchase. However, consumers who...
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
High Stakes: Diddy Spends $185 Million To Become The Owner Of The First & Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now the cannabis industry! Last week, he acquired two cannabis businesses in a deal worth up to $185 million.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.
For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
CDC warns of listeria outbreak in the US. Here's what to know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of the Listeria outbreak in six states in the U.S. that has infected 16 people and claimed one life so far. There could be more cases that have gone unreported, the health agency's press release said. The CDC collected samples...
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here
A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC
In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria
OAKLAND — If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain a bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.Oakland, California-based Clorox said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.The recalled products also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.The products "may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water," the commission said."The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria," the commission said.Testing identified bacteria in the recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022, the commission said. It said consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, throw the product in its container in the trash, and contact the company for a refund.
