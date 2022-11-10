Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary SchoolMark Randall HavensFort Worth, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Comments / 0