Boulder, CO

Porterville Recorder

Willis leads Louisiana Tech against No. 25 Texas Tech after 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Keaston Willis scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech's 78-61 victory against the Mississippi College Choctaws. Texas Tech went 18-0 at home a season ago while going 27-10...
RUSTON, LA
Porterville Recorder

Texas Southern 41, Grambling St. 7

TXSO_Owens 1 run (Falkenburg kick), 06:20. GRAM_Johnson 37 pass from Calvez (Urban kick), 02:19. TXSO_Achane 15 pass from Body (kick blocked), 00:23. TXSO_Bennett 65 pass from Body (Bennett pass from Body), 02:07. Third Quarter. TXSO_Hamilton 12 interception return (run failed), 07:22. TXSO_Harris 1 run (pass failed), 00:05. Fourth Quarter. TXSO_Ford...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

SE Louisiana 23, Northwestern St. 7

SELA_Sharp 1 pass from Sawyer (Callaghan kick), 00:05. NWST_Jones 31 pass from Clement (Godina kick), 04:16. RUSHING_Northwestern St., Sc. Adams 11-43, Za. Clement 10-36, Ke. Lacy 7-24, Team 1-(minus 2). SE Louisiana, Je. Britt 18-120, Ca. Washington Jr. 11-45, Ce. Johnson III 5-27, Ro. Graham Jr. 10-21, El. Sawyer 1-9, Ta. Jones 2-6.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

