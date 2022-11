LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 18 points to move past 1,000 for his career as No. 8 UCLA rolled to a 93-69 victory over Long Beach State on Friday night. Jaylen Clark had 16 points and David Singleton added 14 points and a career high nine rebounds to help the Bruins (2-0) win their third game over the Beach in two seasons after the teams scheduled a second contest in January to make up for games lost to COVID cancellations.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO