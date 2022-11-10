Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 7a Tipped To Feature Dual Camera Sensors, 90Hz OLED Display: Report
Pixel 7a, Google’s purported affordable “A”-tagged mid-range addition to the Pixel 7 series expected to launch in mid-2023, has been doing the rounds for quite a while now. It was previously predicted that the Google Pixel 7a would sport a triple-rear camera sensor setup featuring a Samsung 50-megapixel sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. This would have made it the first time when a telephoto sensor makes its way to the Pixel A-series. However, tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who had previously revealed this information, has now suggested that Google may have removed the Samsung 50-megapixel lens from the lineup.
Microsoft Excel has unveiled an absolutely mind-blowing new feature
Your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets could soon be more dynamic than ever due to a potentially huge breakthrough by the company. A new Excel update will allow the spreadsheet software to insert images directly into a cell, making them part of a worksheet for the first time, as opposed to just floating on top of the sheet.
Google just made it possible to pay for Spotify Premium outside the Play Store
Google is expanding its User Choice Billing (UCB) pilot program with Spotify among the first participants. It’s now officially allowing the music platform’s customers to set up service payments outside Google’s Play Store. Back in March, Google teamed up with Spotify to launch the program by giving...
Motion and volumetric capture animation tech breaks barriers
The possibilities have been broadened for creators in a variety of fields with cutting-edge animation technology at Swinburne University of Technology’s Center for Transformative Media Technologies (CTMT). Motion and volumetric capture relies on cameras and sensors to digitize human movement. Still a niche application to date, motion capture is...
Blackpoint Cyber releases three product features to strengthen security posture for organizations
Blackpoint Cyber has released three product features this fall to defend ever-evolving work environment from cyberthreats. “I am consistently blown away by the Blackpoint Cyber team. Our desire to improve the security posture for our partners is an ongoing journey as we continue to expand an ecosystem of products which address the needs of MSPs and customers in todays’ dynamic threat landscape. As someone with previous experience in the MSP space, it is refreshing to see how much our team really loves the channel and strives to regularly provide additional value by helping MSPs to secure themselves as well as their customers,” said Justin Weller, Director of Business Development at Blackpoint Cyber.
AMD announces Epyc 9004: up to 96 cores for around $12,000
In context: AMD took the audience on a roller coaster ride as it unveiled the fourth generation of Epyc data center processors at a live event last week. The presenters hurled number after number at the audience the whole way through, so buckle up as we break them down. We...
Qualys Security Conference 2022: Corralling horses in an expanding edge rodeo
Edge is an asset. More specifically, an edge computing estate is composed of a variety of digital assets that work in a strategically located and variously distributed set of locations to provide data streams from which we typically extract intelligence and insight. This above statement is completely valid, but it...
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, All Kingdom Hearts Games Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2022
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition is coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue this month. Starting November 15, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to the critically-acclaimed RPG, boasting a vast, fantasy open world, for you, the Dragonborn to explore, form alliances with citizens, and level-up skills by completing medieval-themed quests. That role-playing essence continues via the Kingdom Hearts series, whose entire saga drops this month on PlayStation’s subscription service. Meanwhile, FPS fans can delve into Rainbow Six Siege, and partake in tactical 5v5 close-quarters combat, cycling between multiple operators, each equipped with a unique skill set.
Onchain Data Shows FTX US Paused ETH Withdrawals for 2 Hours, Users Complain of Withdrawal Errors – Bitcoin News
After FTX International’s parent firm West Realm Shires Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, users noticed that FTX US was included in the bankruptcy filings. On the U.S. exchange’s website, the firm notes that “trading may be halted on FTX US in a few days,” but the company’s ethereum wallet stopped processing transactions at 12:20 p.m. (ET) on Friday. Ethereum and ERC20 withdrawals resumed again roughly two hours later at 2:15 p.m. in the afternoon.
PS5 India November 11 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Horizon Forbidden West Bundles
PS5’s November restock, the first since the recent price hike, is here. Today at 12pm noon, both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console — the Rs. 54,990 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 44,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. Except just like in August, they will only be offered in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, the PlayStation-exclusive action RPG that was released back in February. Weirdly, there’s no sign of a God of War Ragnarök bundle — that is being offered in other parts of the world — even as Sony India went all out on the marketing of the new PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game released this week on both PS4 and PS5.
Jamf Q3 data confirms rapid Mac adoption across the enterprise
Supply chain challenges and cautious consumer purchasing patterns are affecting most businesses, but the transition to Apple in the enterprise is continuing That movement was confirmed by Jamf during its most recent fiscal call. Mac, Mac and away. Jamf CEO Dean Hager cited IDC data that showed Mac device shipments...
ExpressVPN Survey Explores Immersive Tech In The Workplace
ExpressVPN has conducted a survey of 1,500 employees and 1,500 employers to learn about attitudes toward immersive work. Remote collaboration has been one of the biggest promises of immersive technology as it relates to work but employers seem to be more excited than employees. One potential reason: surveillance fears. Who...
Talkin’ About Infosec News – 11/11/2022
00:33 – BHIS – Talkin’ Bout [infosec] News 2022-11-07 03:56 – Story # 1: Musk to cut half of Twitter jobs and end remote work for the rest, report says. https://fortune.com/2022/11/06/twitter-trying-to-rehire-workers-elon-musk-fired-days-ago-sources-say/. 18:56 – Story # 2: Dropbox Data Breach Another Multifactor Fail. 19:43 – Story...
Researchers develop a meta-reinforcement learning algorithm for traffic signal control
Traffic signal control affects the daily life of people living in urban areas. The existing system relies on a theory- or rule-based controller in charge of altering the traffic lights based on traffic conditions. The objective is to reduce vehicle delay during unsaturated traffic conditions and maximize the vehicle throughput during congestion.
1.53 petabit per second transmission in 55-mode fiber with standard cladding diameter
The world’s first 55-mode transmission at a record data-rate of 1.53 petabits per second in any standard cladding diameter optical fiber was demonstrated. This novel 55-mode fiber enables ultra-high spectral efficiency with high-data-rate achieved using only the most common optical communications (C-) band. This demonstration shows the potential of multi-mode transmission for future high-capacity backbone networks.
The Game Awards 2022 Nominations To Be Revealed Nov.14
The Game Awards will soon reveal the games that are nominated to receive awards. One of the most anticipated events in the gaming industry will soon return as an in-person event after years of live streaming, and it will also reveal the games that could be receiving awards for this year’s event.
Amazon turns crime fighter to foil Chinese counterfeiters
Amazon has revealed (opens in new tab) that it helped law enforcement agencies take down three major counterfeiting operations in China, thanks to intelligence provided by the company’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU). Nearly a quarter of a million fake goods were seized in the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangxi...
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST
Hogwarts Legacy is getting a gameplay showcase trailer tonight. Developer Avalanche Software has scheduled a YouTube premiere for 11:25pm IST/ 10am PT, promising a brand-new tour of the Hogwarts castle, alongside a deep dive into the character creation system, combat, and a first look at the general UI. The showcase will also be hosted on the official Avalanche Software Twitch channel, presented by community guest host “XpectoGo.” Originally set for a 2021 launch, Hogwarts Legacy underwent multiple delays before settling for a February 10, 2023 release date. It will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
Intel finally unveils Xeon Max Sapphire Rapids, new data center GPU
Intel has finally unveiled its long-awaited Sapphire Rapids update to the Xeon CPU family, alongside the company’s new data center GPU. Both are now available in Max Series form, and will soon be installed in prominent supercomputers, such as the Argonne National Laboratory’s Aurora. “To ensure no [high...
Pimax Portal is a Hybrid VR Headset with a Nintendo Switch-style Handheld at Its Core – Road to VR
Pimax, the China-based creators known for its fleet of large-FOV PC VR headsets, announced a new product in its lineup that’s set to straddle a number of device classes thanks to its convertibly between a Nintendo Switch-style handheld and snap-in VR headset display, replete with 6DOF tracking. Called Portal,...
