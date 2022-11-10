Lithia Springs defense "hard" play propels them to 11-0 record

Having given up just six total points through nine games, the Lithia Springs Lions flag football team continued their defensive domination on Wednesday when they hosted the Central Carrollton Lions and Paulding County Patriots. In the first game of the night, the host Lions would take on Central Carrollton and after a scoreless first half, Lithia Springs would explode for 19 unanswered points, including a pick six by Hannah McIver as they would go on to defeat Central 19-0.

Game two of the night would feature Central Carrollton taking on Paulding County and Central would strike first in the opening half after a Kamry McEwen touchdown pass that would help the Lions take a 7-0 lead.

The Patriots would respond with a touchdown pass from Alexus Wilson to Skye Harris, as they would tie the game 7-7. The two would trade touchdowns through the remainder of the first half and go into the break knotted up 14-14.

In the second half, Paulding County would take their opening drive of the half down to the one yard line and on a first and goal down, Wilson would keep the ball and dive up the middle, stretching the ball across the goal line for a touchdown and the Patriots would take their first lead of the night, going up 21-14. With Central unable to answer, Paulding County would score once again as Wilson would find a wide open Kayla Manigault in the end zone and the Patriots would take a 27-14 lead. They would go on to pick up the 27-21 win.

After the win, the Patriots would get set for host Lithia Springs and the Lions would come out shutting down Paulding County’s opening drive as McIver would intercept a Wilson pass. On the ensuing Lions’ possession, Lithia Springs’ quarterback, Rashyia Minnex would throw a touchdown pass to Aniya Moore and after a failed extra point attempt, the Lions would take the early 6-0 lead. On Paulding County’s ensuing possession, the Lithia Springs defense would force the Patriots to punt the ball and the Lions would capitalize with a Nevaeh Shedrick rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession, taking a 13-0 lead.

The Lions’ defense would continue to keep the Patriots at an offensive halt throughout the night and would go on to pick up a 27-0 win after Shedrick would rush for her second touchdown of the game and a punt return for a touchdown by Azaiyah Phillips. “From the beginning, we just tell our girls to stay honest, stay in place, play hard and play the ball,” Lithia Springs head coach, Kendra Pleasants said of the Lions’ defense after the win. “We can’t tackle so we play the ball,” Pleasants added.

With their regular season wrapping up next week, the Lions will soon be preparing for the post season and look to make a return to the Georgia High School Association flag football state championship game and do to so, Pleasants says their mindset this season has simply been, “take it one game at a time and we’re just going in, just playing our best”.