ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithia Springs, GA

Lithia Springs defense "hard" play propels them to 11-0 record

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CatP1_0j5ZhmBi00

Having given up just six total points through nine games, the Lithia Springs Lions flag football team continued their defensive domination on Wednesday when they hosted the Central Carrollton Lions and Paulding County Patriots. In the first game of the night, the host Lions would take on Central Carrollton and after a scoreless first half, Lithia Springs would explode for 19 unanswered points, including a pick six by Hannah McIver as they would go on to defeat Central 19-0.

Game two of the night would feature Central Carrollton taking on Paulding County and Central would strike first in the opening half after a Kamry McEwen touchdown pass that would help the Lions take a 7-0 lead.
The Patriots would respond with a touchdown pass from Alexus Wilson to Skye Harris, as they would tie the game 7-7. The two would trade touchdowns through the remainder of the first half and go into the break knotted up 14-14.

In the second half, Paulding County would take their opening drive of the half down to the one yard line and on a first and goal down, Wilson would keep the ball and dive up the middle, stretching the ball across the goal line for a touchdown and the Patriots would take their first lead of the night, going up 21-14. With Central unable to answer, Paulding County would score once again as Wilson would find a wide open Kayla Manigault in the end zone and the Patriots would take a 27-14 lead. They would go on to pick up the 27-21 win.

After the win, the Patriots would get set for host Lithia Springs and the Lions would come out shutting down Paulding County’s opening drive as McIver would intercept a Wilson pass. On the ensuing Lions’ possession, Lithia Springs’ quarterback, Rashyia Minnex would throw a touchdown pass to Aniya Moore and after a failed extra point attempt, the Lions would take the early 6-0 lead. On Paulding County’s ensuing possession, the Lithia Springs defense would force the Patriots to punt the ball and the Lions would capitalize with a Nevaeh Shedrick rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession, taking a 13-0 lead.

The Lions’ defense would continue to keep the Patriots at an offensive halt throughout the night and would go on to pick up a 27-0 win after Shedrick would rush for her second touchdown of the game and a punt return for a touchdown by Azaiyah Phillips. “From the beginning, we just tell our girls to stay honest, stay in place, play hard and play the ball,” Lithia Springs head coach, Kendra Pleasants said of the Lions’ defense after the win. “We can’t tackle so we play the ball,” Pleasants added.

With their regular season wrapping up next week, the Lions will soon be preparing for the post season and look to make a return to the Georgia High School Association flag football state championship game and do to so, Pleasants says their mindset this season has simply been, “take it one game at a time and we’re just going in, just playing our best”.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Buford routs Peachtree Ridge; advances in Class 7A playoffs

BUFORD, Ga. — Buford scored when they wanted to en route to a 63-6 win over Peachtree Ridge at Tom Riden Stadium Saturday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Wolves (11-0, Region 8-7A No. 1) have now won 24 straight first round playoff games across seven different classifications. It also was the Wolves first Class 7A playoff win since joining the state’s largest classification this season.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

East Jackson vs Rockmart

Also in the Class AA bracket, the winner of this matchup between East Jackson and Rockmart will go on to play the winner of the Game of the Week. Will it be another Eagle-Eagle game or an Eagle-Yellowjacket battle?
ROCKMART, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown

The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.
CEDARTOWN, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
High School Football PRO

Cartersville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Cartersville High School on November 12, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CARTERSVILLE, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Army veteran opens UPS Store business in Brookhaven

An army veteran has opened a new UPS store in Brookhaven, hoping to pave the way for others to do the same.  Derrick Long, 49, opened the doors to his UPS store franchise on June 28 after moving down from his native New York. “I just always liked Atlanta,” Long said during an interview at […] The post Army veteran opens UPS Store business in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder

Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy