Read full article on original website
Related
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year
techaiapp.com
Writing Nonfiction with ADHD – Security Boulevard
This post is inspired by Tessa Flattum’s post, “How to Write a Novel with ADHD.” I self-diagnosed my own ADHD after my son was diagnosed as a child. I’ve written three technical nonfiction books on cybersecurity. I agree with her general observations, but my own experience is a bit different.
Comments / 0