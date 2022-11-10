ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

Writing Nonfiction with ADHD – Security Boulevard

This post is inspired by Tessa Flattum’s post, “How to Write a Novel with ADHD.” I self-diagnosed my own ADHD after my son was diagnosed as a child. I’ve written three technical nonfiction books on cybersecurity. I agree with her general observations, but my own experience is a bit different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy