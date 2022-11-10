Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera. The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.Hatton and Barrera will go head to...
George Foreman ranks the four heaviest punchers of all time including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis
LEGENDARY former boxer George Foreman has revealed his four heaviest punchers of all-time... and has not included himself. The two-time heavyweight champion, 73, was asked about his opinions on the hardest punchers to ever grace the ring. And with great humility, Big George omitted himself from the running. Asked to...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-1 MMA) and Pereira (6-1 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Poatan’ having defeated ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions in the Glory kickboxing ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip
Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
MMAmania.com
Video: Terrifying Alex Pereira shows up for UFC 281 staredown with Israel Adesanya ready for war
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its UFC 281 ceremonial weigh ins (video replay here), held in advance of the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
Dustin Poirier says UFC 281 fight against Michael Chandler ‘a bit personal, but just business’ (video)
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will finally face off in a much-anticipated fight at UFC 281. UFC 281 has all the makings of a major showcase with plenty of big fights across the card. Even with two championships prepared for the evening, fans have their eyes on the battle between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. These two men have a reputation for action and are the perfect pairing to produce a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Poirier is coming off the longest time of his career and is ready to get back in there for what should be a fan-friendly affair.
Boxing Scene
William Scull Takes Stay-Busy Fight, Added To AGON Card in Berlin
Cuban super middleweight William Scull (19-0) has been added to the AGON Sports show on Saturday (Nov 12) in Berlin. Scull is the IBF mandatory challenger, a position he reached after beating Evgeny Shvedenko in July. He is promoted by AGON. However, when IBF champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is ready...
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Will Do Everything Possible To Make Bam Rodriguez Fight
If Sunny Edwards could write his dream calendar for 2023, it would feature a fight with Jesse “Bam Rodriguez, a unification and then kick-off 2024 with a fight in Japan. Edwards defends his IBF flyweight against Felix Alvarado in Sheffield on Friday night, but already has his eyes on other things. Indeed, he is still smarting that a unification with Julio Cesar Martinez fell through, something he puts down to the Mexican’s financial demands.
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Marvelous Marvin Hagler outsmarts and outlasts Roberto Duran in a memorable clash
Roberto Druan was not a natural middleweight, nor was he in his prime by the mid-80s but his ring savvy (on display vs. Marvin Hagler) enabled him to compete. Photo / The Ring Magazine/Getty Images. 10. Nov. One of the testimonies of how great the four-way rivalry was between the...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Reformed lunatic’ Paulie Malignaggi in Devin Haney fist fight offer
Paulie Malignaggi and undisputed Devin Haney got into it after the commentator clashed with the undisputed champion’s father. The row began in a dispute with Bill Haney over an upcoming fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko. Malignaggi discusses Haney’s chances and believes Loma has too much in his locker for the American.
TMZ.com
Tommy Fury Issues Jake Paul Warning Ahead Of Boxing Match On Mayweather Card
Tommy Fury, returning to the squared circle this weekend in Dubai, has a message for rival Jake Paul -- who is expected to be ringside -- you better not step foot in the ring, or else. 23-year-old Fury, a perfect 8-0 as a pro boxer, is the co-main event on...
UFC 281 Live Stream: How to watch Adesanya vs. Pereira online, fight card, start time on ESPN+ PPV
Two title fights, a grudge match between top contenders and a UFC legend whose career is winding down. What more can you ask for from UFC 281 on Saturday, Nov. 12?. The event is headlined by a showdown between longtime rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira for the former’s middleweight championship. The UFC 281 main card will air live on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m.
BoxingNews24.com
One Loss Away Preventing Retiring with an Unbeaten Record!
By Ken Hissner: There are boxers who, after they lose for the first time and cannot handle it and others who retire from boxing with but one loss. Let’s take a look at two of them. The first to come to mind to this writer is the former world...
Boxing Scene
Noel Gevor Mikaelyan Inks Promotional Pact With Don King
Promoter Don King signed WBC silver cruiserweight champion Noel Gevor Mikaelyan to a promotional contract. “The fantastic WBC silver cruiserweight champion, Noel, believes that there is no one out there he can’t beat," said King, who also promotes the current WBC cruiserweight world champion Ilunga Makabu. “Both of these...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Sporting News
Alex Volkanovski confirmed to fight Islam Makhachev for dual titles at UFC 284 in Perth
Alex Volkanovski will have the opportunity to be the second fighter in history to combine the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles in the main event at UFC 284 in Perth next year. The Australian's bid to equal Conor McGregor and hold both titles simultaneously has been confirmed for the UFC...
