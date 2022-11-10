ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

What’s in a tortilla?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, inevitably hungry after reading the food story that appears in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. This story, like the business it is about, was built on a tortilla—as in, the humble tortilla was Editor Sara Rubin’s entry way to the story. And for good reason.
SALINAS, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus

A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
benitolink.com

Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in San Benito County

VFW members removing banners in preparation for the Nov. 11 ceremony. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, here are some events for the local heroes:. LULAC Veterans Day Breakfast. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tech cutbacks, slow recovery concern San Jose restaurant owner

SAN JOSE – As a growing number of Silicon Valley companies cut back and announce layoffs, a South Bay restaurant owner is worried about the ripple effects.Randy Musterer is not the kind of boss who's afraid to roll up his sleeves. On Thursday, he jumped behind the sushi counter to make up something fresh."This is just one of our specialty rolls.  Some spicy tuna in there," Musterer said.As the owner of Sushi Confidential, he's looking beyond the production line to the bottom line and sees some clouds ahead: slowdowns, cutbacks and layoffs in the larger Silicon Valley economy that could...
SAN JOSE, CA
peninsulapress.com

Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz

LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.

Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Hollister

Unable to hold the parade for the last two years because of COVID, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post #1942 and the American Legion Post 69 held its annual event again Nov. 11. Dozens of floats in the celebration including Man of the Year George Nava, LULAC’s Veteran of the Year Gina Lopez, honor flight participants, emergency response agencies, school bands, Sacred Heart School and Girl Scouts.
HOLLISTER, CA
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

During Native American Heritage Month, there are multiple ways to honor and celebrate our local tribes.

Local indigenous people open a door to the public to their traditions only occasionally, but when they do, you are in for a treat. This year you can choose – but don’t have to – between a staged reading based on native Esselen memories to be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, and an Autumn Harvest Fundraiser to benefit the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County on Sunday, Nov. 20.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Watch: Bobcat cubs play in Carmel backyard

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Two bobcat cubs were caught on camera playing around in the backyard of a Carmel Valley home. The video was taken by KSBW 8 viewer, Lisa Chappell, who said the two cubs were playing together while their mother watched from a nearby fence post. Bobcats...
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA

