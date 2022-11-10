Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
What’s in a tortilla?
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, inevitably hungry after reading the food story that appears in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. This story, like the business it is about, was built on a tortilla—as in, the humble tortilla was Editor Sara Rubin’s entry way to the story. And for good reason.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Glaum’s Egg-cellent farm stand, a Michelin miss and fall wine events
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus
A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
benitolink.com
Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in San Benito County
VFW members removing banners in preparation for the Nov. 11 ceremony. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, here are some events for the local heroes:. LULAC Veterans Day Breakfast. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
KSBW.com
Preparations are underway for the Monterey Bay Half Marathon on Sunday
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Half Marathon coming back to historic downtown Monterey Sunday. The event is two days long kicking off Saturday with a 3K and 5K in Pacific Grove. This is the seventeenth annual race and is a special one as it is the first one...
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
montereycountyweekly.com
In uncertain times, we can help chart a path toward prosperity for our community through local philanthropy.
Each year Monterey County Gives! is launched in a unique economic or cultural environment. Who knew in 2019 that 10 weeks after the close of the campaign we’d all be sheltering in place?. MCGives! 2020 took place in the thick of the pandemic—pre-vaccines—and uncertainty was the prevailing mood. Families...
Tech cutbacks, slow recovery concern San Jose restaurant owner
SAN JOSE – As a growing number of Silicon Valley companies cut back and announce layoffs, a South Bay restaurant owner is worried about the ripple effects.Randy Musterer is not the kind of boss who's afraid to roll up his sleeves. On Thursday, he jumped behind the sushi counter to make up something fresh."This is just one of our specialty rolls. Some spicy tuna in there," Musterer said.As the owner of Sushi Confidential, he's looking beyond the production line to the bottom line and sees some clouds ahead: slowdowns, cutbacks and layoffs in the larger Silicon Valley economy that could...
'That's not a dog': SJ community rallies for agencies to help coyote in poor health
Members of San Jose's Willow Glen community are rallying for local agencies to aid a coyote in poor health that has been a frequent visitor of the neighborhood.
peninsulapress.com
Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz
LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
montereycountyweekly.com
On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.
Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
benitolink.com
Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Hollister
Unable to hold the parade for the last two years because of COVID, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post #1942 and the American Legion Post 69 held its annual event again Nov. 11. Dozens of floats in the celebration including Man of the Year George Nava, LULAC’s Veteran of the Year Gina Lopez, honor flight participants, emergency response agencies, school bands, Sacred Heart School and Girl Scouts.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
KSBW.com
Growing trust fund donated for animal care in Hollister is being held for future projects
HOLLISTER, Calif. — In Hollister, an animal shelter volunteer left more than $300,000 to the city when she died in 2015, but years later some say the money isn't being used for what it was intended. Her name was Helen M. Ross and before dying in 2015 she donated...
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
montereycountyweekly.com
During Native American Heritage Month, there are multiple ways to honor and celebrate our local tribes.
Local indigenous people open a door to the public to their traditions only occasionally, but when they do, you are in for a treat. This year you can choose – but don’t have to – between a staged reading based on native Esselen memories to be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, and an Autumn Harvest Fundraiser to benefit the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County on Sunday, Nov. 20.
KSBW.com
Watch: Bobcat cubs play in Carmel backyard
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Two bobcat cubs were caught on camera playing around in the backyard of a Carmel Valley home. The video was taken by KSBW 8 viewer, Lisa Chappell, who said the two cubs were playing together while their mother watched from a nearby fence post. Bobcats...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
