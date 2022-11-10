ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Related
KGET

Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis

This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
wascotrib.com

Candidates vie for Assembly position

This year's midyear elections features some highly contested elections. One example is the fight for the California State Assembly District 35. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez is going against Dr. Jasmeet Bains. Both are working to earn the support of the community for the coveted role. Perez is a Democrat...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

How do I know if my ballot has been counted?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just days after the polls for the 2022 midterm election closed, results continue to trickle in. Many voters may be wondering whether or not their vote has been counted. Seeing 100 percent of precincts reported on vote counts simply means that every area in Kern County has submitted some information on […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17. According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework. Only one direction at a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures

Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Board of Supervisors race: too close to call

Hundreds of doors knocked. Thousands of phone lines dialed. Piles of dollars spent. The race for Kern County’s Board of Supervisors District 3, as of 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, has come down to a paltry sum of 28 votes. But only for now.
Antelope Valley Press

California City could see some changes after voting

CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
SHAFTER, CA

