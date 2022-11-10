Read full article on original website
Related
Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis
This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Only 13 percent voted?
Is it possible that what we’ve been hearing for all these years about Bakersfield (Kern County), that we are a community of ignorant, redneck bumpkins ... could it be true?
wascotrib.com
Candidates vie for Assembly position
This year's midyear elections features some highly contested elections. One example is the fight for the California State Assembly District 35. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez is going against Dr. Jasmeet Bains. Both are working to earn the support of the community for the coveted role. Perez is a Democrat...
How do I know if my ballot has been counted?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just days after the polls for the 2022 midterm election closed, results continue to trickle in. Many voters may be wondering whether or not their vote has been counted. Seeing 100 percent of precincts reported on vote counts simply means that every area in Kern County has submitted some information on […]
Bakersfield Californian
Like other counties, Kern Public Health skips report on child deaths, citing lack of resources
Moon-shaped bruises marred a 5-year-old boy’s backside from “owies,” he told a social worker, according to a case report written by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy from an interview between the child and a social worker. The boy marked three X’s on a body diagram...
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Janiec named Kern County first district 'Resident of the Year,' gets CCAP award -- WITH PHOTO GALLERY
There was an enthusiastic full house Wednesday night at the California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest when Dave Janiec received the 2022 CCAP Leadership Award for his many years of service with the China Lake Alliance and his advocacy supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division China Lake. CCAP stands for...
Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17. According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework. Only one direction at a […]
Bakersfield CHP to hold free Start Smart driving education class
The California Highway Patrol will hold a driving education course aimed at teenagers. The Start Smart class will take place at the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 6 p.m. on November 15th.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures
Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
kernvalleysun.com
Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale
The new project seeks to help unhoused persons who have trouble thriving in a communal shelter setting.
Animal rescue coalition hopes to bring awareness to the problem of dog dumping
Bakersfield Strays, a coalition of animal rescues, organized the billboards because they're tired of seeing dogs dumped, abused, and abandoned.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Board of Supervisors race: too close to call
Hundreds of doors knocked. Thousands of phone lines dialed. Piles of dollars spent. The race for Kern County’s Board of Supervisors District 3, as of 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, has come down to a paltry sum of 28 votes. But only for now.
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy’s ascendency to the speakership, though likely, is not assured
How badly does Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy want to be speaker of the House?
Measure L's fate hangs in the balance
Ballot Measure L requires candidates for police chief and fire chief to be appointed by the city manager. At this point, the “yes” votes stand at 50.03 percent, while “no” votes stand at 49.97 percent
sjvsun.com
Bakersfield doc Bains cruising over Perez for newly-vacant Bakersfield Assembly seat
An intra-party battle between two Democrats in Kern County has put a sitting Kern County Supervisor on the outs in her quest for state office. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has only picked up 41.1 percent of the vote for Assembly District 35. Her opponent, Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains, is...
Antelope Valley Press
California City could see some changes after voting
CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
The Veterans Day Parade is a time to honor American military personnel
The first Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, was dedicated in Birmingham, Alabama in 1947.
Comments / 0