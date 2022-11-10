Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Only 13 percent voted?
Is it possible that what we’ve been hearing for all these years about Bakersfield (Kern County), that we are a community of ignorant, redneck bumpkins ... could it be true?
wascotrib.com
Candidates vie for Assembly position
This year's midyear elections features some highly contested elections. One example is the fight for the California State Assembly District 35. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez is going against Dr. Jasmeet Bains. Both are working to earn the support of the community for the coveted role. Perez is a Democrat...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park
Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
Wings N' Wheels event returns to Minter Field in Shafter
This weekend, Kern County celebrated Veterans Day weekend with a show for the ages! The Wings N' Wheels Military Show returned to Minter Field in Shafter for the 5th year.
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis
This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
Animal rescue coalition hopes to bring awareness to the problem of dog dumping
Bakersfield Strays, a coalition of animal rescues, organized the billboards because they're tired of seeing dogs dumped, abused, and abandoned.
Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale
The new project seeks to help unhoused persons who have trouble thriving in a communal shelter setting.
Bakersfield gathers for annual Veterans Day Parade to say thank you
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield’s annual Veterans Day parade was blessed with picture-perfect autumn weather. Three days after tens of millions expressed their partisan identities in an unsettled national election marked by distinct lines of disagreement, Americans came together in cities across the nation to celebrate something almost all of them can cherish. The service […]
kernvalleysun.com
Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association to hold clothing drive Sunday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association will hold its annual winter clothing drive on Sunday benefiting The Open Door Network. Coats, shoes, blankets, fleeces, undergarments and hygiene items for adults and children will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sikh Temple at 2400 South P St.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Christmas Parade preparations getting underway in Delano
Entries for Delano’s annual Christmas Parade are being accepted until Dec. 5 which is the pre-registration deadline for the Thursday, Dec. 8, parade. Entries should be submitted online. Late entries will be placed at the end of the parade. Applications for the parade are online or contact the Delano...
104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade on KSEE24
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade kicked off on Friday in honor of America’s Veterans. The parade is taking place in Downtown Porterville and is being broadcast live on KSEE24. KSEE24 Sunrise News Anchor Caroline Collins will be hosting the parade, which is presented every year by the American Legion Post […]
Bakersfield Californian
Like other counties, Kern Public Health skips report on child deaths, citing lack of resources
Moon-shaped bruises marred a 5-year-old boy’s backside from “owies,” he told a social worker, according to a case report written by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy from an interview between the child and a social worker. The boy marked three X’s on a body diagram...
How do I know if my ballot has been counted?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just days after the polls for the 2022 midterm election closed, results continue to trickle in. Many voters may be wondering whether or not their vote has been counted. Seeing 100 percent of precincts reported on vote counts simply means that every area in Kern County has submitted some information on […]
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy’s ascendency to the speakership, though likely, is not assured
How badly does Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy want to be speaker of the House?
sjvsun.com
Bakersfield doc Bains cruising over Perez for newly-vacant Bakersfield Assembly seat
An intra-party battle between two Democrats in Kern County has put a sitting Kern County Supervisor on the outs in her quest for state office. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has only picked up 41.1 percent of the vote for Assembly District 35. Her opponent, Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains, is...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
Measure L's fate hangs in the balance
Ballot Measure L requires candidates for police chief and fire chief to be appointed by the city manager. At this point, the “yes” votes stand at 50.03 percent, while “no” votes stand at 49.97 percent
spectrumnews1.com
Musicians pay tribute to civil rights icon Dolores Huerta
BURBANK, Calif. — At 92-years old, in the middle of a storm, civil rights icon Dolores Huerta was canvassing a neighborhood in Bakersfield during the recent election urging people to get out and vote. She said that in one day "we should be able to get maybe a hundred...
