Bakersfield, CA

wascotrib.com

Candidates vie for Assembly position

This year's midyear elections features some highly contested elections. One example is the fight for the California State Assembly District 35. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez is going against Dr. Jasmeet Bains. Both are working to earn the support of the community for the coveted role. Perez is a Democrat...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park

Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
KGET

Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis

This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield gathers for annual Veterans Day Parade to say thank you

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield’s annual Veterans Day parade was blessed with picture-perfect autumn weather. Three days after tens of millions expressed their partisan identities in an unsettled national election marked by distinct lines of disagreement, Americans came together in cities across the nation to celebrate something almost all of them can cherish. The service […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association to hold clothing drive Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association will hold its annual winter clothing drive on Sunday benefiting The Open Door Network. Coats, shoes, blankets, fleeces, undergarments and hygiene items for adults and children will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sikh Temple at 2400 South P St.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Christmas Parade preparations getting underway in Delano

Entries for Delano’s annual Christmas Parade are being accepted until Dec. 5 which is the pre-registration deadline for the Thursday, Dec. 8, parade. Entries should be submitted online. Late entries will be placed at the end of the parade. Applications for the parade are online or contact the Delano...
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade on KSEE24

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade kicked off on Friday in honor of America’s Veterans. The parade is taking place in Downtown Porterville and is being broadcast live on KSEE24. KSEE24 Sunrise News Anchor Caroline Collins will be hosting the parade, which is presented every year by the American Legion Post […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

How do I know if my ballot has been counted?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just days after the polls for the 2022 midterm election closed, results continue to trickle in. Many voters may be wondering whether or not their vote has been counted. Seeing 100 percent of precincts reported on vote counts simply means that every area in Kern County has submitted some information on […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
SHAFTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Musicians pay tribute to civil rights icon Dolores Huerta

BURBANK, Calif. — At 92-years old, in the middle of a storm, civil rights icon Dolores Huerta was canvassing a neighborhood in Bakersfield during the recent election urging people to get out and vote. She said that in one day "we should be able to get maybe a hundred...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

