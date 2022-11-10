Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
City of Aberdeen to be picking up tree branches fallen due to the ice storm
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen Forestry Division along with other City crews will be out picking up branches that have fallen from boulevard trees. Everything will get picked up, but it may take until next week. Damage from private property trees will be the responsibility of the homeowner or property owner and will not be picked up by the city.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen covered in ice after freezing rainfall
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rainfall from received on Wednesday froze once Aberdeen dropped into below freezing temperatures Thursday morning, leaving the Hub City covered in a sheet of ice. While trees and buildings are covered in ice, the main roadways were decently clear thanks to preparation from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen Fire Rescue: Do not approach low-hanging power lines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Fire Rescue advises people to stay home if possible and say do not approach any low-hanging power lines. According to the Aberdeen Fire Rescue’s Facebook post, crews will utilize fire line tape to indicate that the down utilities have been addressed and to keep people out of the area. Representatives advise not to operate generators in your home or garage and stay home if possible. If you have to be out, drive with caution and stay safe.
hubcityradio.com
Holiday Garbage Change
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Due to the Veteran’s Day Holiday on Friday, November 11, 2022, City garbage pick-up will change. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Friday are reminded to have their garbage out for pick up by 8:00 A.M., Thursday, November 10, 2022. Both Thursday and Friday’s garbage will be picked up Thursday. Recycling will remain on the normal five day schedule. Dependable Sanitation will be picking up recyclables on Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
dakotanewsnow.com
First responders battle cold to extinguish house fire in Bath
BATH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cold weather is now having an even bigger impact on residents in Brown County who are still without power. The elements are not making it any easier for first responders either. The ice and lack of electricity added some challenges for firefighters responding to a house fire in Bath this afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to 2 house fires in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in Brown County were busy Friday. According to the Brown County SD Office of Emergency Management, the department responded to two house fires. Officials were dispatched to the first home right before noon Friday. They found the Bath home fully engulfed. The...
Gregory claims 9A state championship over Warner
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Gregory claimed their first state title since 2017 on Thursday with a 36-23 win over Warner in the 9A state championship. The Gorillas have now won six state football championships. The game saw Gregory race out to a 30-8 lead early in the third quarter. However, the next 15 points came […]
hubcityradio.com
Dean Shortridge Scholarship Award Winner Announced
ABERDEEN, SD (Press Release) – Junior Golf Aberdeen is pleased to announce the winner of the 2022 Dean Shortridge Scholarship to benefit Aberdeen area junior golfers seeking post-high school educations. Hayley Wirebaugh of Aberdeen, SD, was a multi-sport athlete for Aberdeen Central High School. She had a successful career...
